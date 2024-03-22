Foo Fighters win Best Rock & Indie at The Global Awards 2024: full winners list

The Global Awards 2024 winners have been announced. Picture: Danny Clinch/Global

By Jenny Mensah

The winners of The Global Awards 2024 have been crowned today, with Dave Grohl and co among those honoured.

Global, the Media & Entertainment group, can today (Friday 22nd March 2024) reveal the winners of The Global Awards 2024, with singer RAYE and Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris picking up THREE awards each.

In its seventh successive year, The Global Awards brings together and celebrates Global’s radio stations and platforms – including Capital, Heart, Smooth Radio, Classic FM, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Gold, and Global Player – as well some of the biggest stars and creators across music, entertainment and podcasting. Today, Global is excited to reveal the 2024 winners on air, online and on Global Player to fans.

Foo Fighters took home the Global Award for Best Rock & Indie, beating out stiff competition from the likes of Blur, Blink-182, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Nothing But Thieves.

Foo Fighters have been named The Global Awards 2024 Best Rock & Indie act. Picture: Global

To round off her recent record-breaking haul at the BRIT Awards, RAYE wins three awards including Best Pop and Best British Act at The Global Awards 2024, while her collaboration with Cassö and D-Block Europe on PRADA’wins Best Song.

Commenting on taking home a trio of Global Awards trophies, RAYE said: "I just want to say thank you so much to Capital and The Global Awards for my beautiful awards. I’m very, very grateful! Thank you for supporting me from the beginning, and for playlisting my music... I owe you so much and I’m very grateful. So, lots of love, and thank you!”"

After enjoying another stellar year in his career, Calvin Harris also walks away with three Global Awards, including Best Male, and Best Dance. Calvin also wins Most Played for his track Miracle with Ellie Goulding, which spent two consecutive weeks at number one on The Official Big Top 40 by Global.

Another triple-winner, Calvin Harris, said: “Thank you to Global for these three awards here. Unbelievable! Thank you to Capital, Capital Dance and Heart for playing the songs. You know, it’s still a buzz getting your tune played on the radio. So, these are going to stay in the studio, and hopefully inspire me to make some more decent tunes that will get played. And until then, thank you very much and all the best. Cheers!”

Having concluded his Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour – the last of his illustrious 50-year career – in 2023, Elton John was named Global Legend at this year’s Global Awards.

Elton John holds his Global Legend award for 2024. Picture: Global

Elsewhere, Taylor Swift took home the Global Award for Best Female, Take That were crowned Best Group and Tate McCrae took home the gong for Rising Star.

My Therapist Ghosted Me - which sees Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally give unsubstantiated but upfront and honest advice on a plethora of issues - took home the award for Best Podcast, in a category which included The News Agents, The Wittering Whitehalls, Full Disclosure with James O'Brien, We Can Be Weirdos and more.

See the full list of winners below...

THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2024:

THE WINNERS (categories judged by industry panel)

MOST PLAYED 2023

CALVIN HARRIS, ELLIE GOULDING – MIRACLE

BEST SONG

CASSÖ, D-BLOCK EUROPE & RAYE – PRADA

BEST MALE

CALVIN HARRIS

BEST FEMALE

TAYLOR SWIFT

BEST GROUP

TAKE THAT

BEST POP

RAYE

BEST BRITISH ACT

RAYE

BEST CLASSICAL

ANNA LAPWOOD

BEST HIP HOP & RnB

CENTRAL CEE

BEST ROCK & INDIE

FOO FIGHTERS

BEST DANCE

CALVIN HARRIS

GLOBAL LEGEND

ELTON JOHN

RISING STAR

TATE MCRAE

BEST FANS

JUNG KOOK

BEST PODCAST

MY THERAPIST GHOSTED ME