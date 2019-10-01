Glastonbury organisers share crucial tip ahead of ticket sales this week

The festival has warned fans exactly what will happen if they get any of their details wrong and revealed it's not all about the refresh button.

Glastonbury organisers have given fans more tips and information on what to expect ahead of their ticket sale this year.

Things are heating up for fans of the famous Somerset Festival, as coach ticket packages go on sale from Thursday 3 October 2018 at 6pm, while general admission tickets can be bought from Sunday 6 October at 9am.

There's no doubt that plenty of would-be festival-goers are already busy establishing their syndicates, sharing their registration details and brushing up on their strategies.

But this year, Glastonbury festival has opted to share more tips than ever before, and even advised fans on what to do if the unthinkable happens.

In fact, the festival's "full 2020 info oage" has dropped more than a few bombshells which could save you a lot of time and aggro this year.

It's not uncommon for people to complain of registration numbers seeming to not work once they get on the booking page, and now the festival has indeed confirmed that "registration numbers will be locked for up to 10 minutes" for the following reasons:

- If your card details are entered incorrectly

- If an attempt to book has already been held against your registration number

- If your five minutes on the booking page ends

More importantly, the website advises what to do if the booking page freezes or "hangs" telling customers: "try pressing back once and then continue your booking from that point."

Even more importantly, Glastonbury states: "Please don’t continue to refresh the page more than 10 minutes after entering your details as your access to the page will have expired. You will need to close the browser and start again to gain fresh access to the booking page."

So it's not ALL about refreshing after all?

READ MORE: Glastonbury ticket prices increase for 2020

READ MORE: Glastonbury 2020 headliners and line-up rumours

Glastonbury's info page also sees them go into much more detail than ever before, sharing advice on how to book coach tickets and even showing detailed screengrabs on how to fill in the coach, booking and deposit forms.

It's likely that organisers are attempting to get ahead of the complaints this year, after 2019 tickets sold out in just over half an hour leading many to blame the booking system and call it unfair.

How do we know when to stop mindlessly refreshing and give up? #Glastonburytickets — Helena Morris (@Helena_Morris) October 7, 2018

37 mins of my life I will never get back and knackered..No Glasto tickets...gutted. ridiculous ticketing system!! #glastonburytickets #Glastonbury2019 — claire gill (@fairy1976) October 7, 2018

How do people actually get #GlastonburyTickets are they even real!?!? — Lauren Sizer (@Laurensizer) October 4, 2018

Meanwhile, festival organisers have also advised Glasto-lovers to only use "one tab" to buy tickers and not to use multiple devices because it's a "a waste of valuable resources, and doesn’t reflect the ethos of the Festival".

However, something tells us people won't listen...

The method of: severely increasing your chances of RSI for 35 mins of the year and increasing chances of blood pressure bursting out of your head.....worked! #glastonburytickets @GlastoFest here we come!!! pic.twitter.com/oSU6nymCOK — Carly Hynes (@CarlyHynes) October 7, 2018

READ MORE: Glastonbury 2020 dates, registration info, ticket sales and line-up rumours

When do Glastonbury 2020 tickets go on sale?

Coach and ticket packages will go on sale at 6pm (BST) on Thursday 3 October 2019.

General admission tickets will go on sale at 9am (BST) on Sunday 6 October 2019.

Music fans will then have two more opportunities to buy tickets during the April resale.

How much will Glastonbury 2020 tickets cost?

Tickets for Glastonbury 2020 have now been priced at "£265 per person + £5 booking fee".

Who's rumoured to play Glastonbury Festival 2020?

So far there are a few legends in the frame to play the festival, with it being rumoured that anyone from Fleetwood Mac to Elton John could grace the Pyramid Stage.

One act we might expect to see headline is Beatles legend Paul McCartney, who Michael Eavis may have let slip had been booked for the festival, and Macca himself said was a "remote possibility".