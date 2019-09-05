Paul McCartney: Headlining Glastonbury in 2020 is a “remote possibility”

Paul McCartney live at Glastonbury 2004. Picture: Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty Images

The former Beatle says “people are starting to talk about” the headline slots for the 50th anniversary of the festival next year.

Sir Paul McCartney has said that there’s a “remote possibility” that he will headline Glastonbury in 2020 on the occasion of the festival’s 50th anniversary.

Speaking to the BBC this morning (5 September), the former Beatle admitted: “People are saying that it would be good if I did it, so I’m starting to think about whether I can or whether it would be a good thing.

“My kids are saying ‘Dad we’ve got to talk about Glastonbury’ and I think I know what they mean.

“It’s starting to become some remote kind of possibility. It’s definitely not fixed yet but people are starting to talk about it.”

The Liverpool legend headlined Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage in 2004, delivering a superb set that mixed solo hits like Maybe I’m Amazed and Live And Let Die with Beatles classics such as Get Back, Hey Jude and Helter Skelter.

In April, Glastonbury organiser Michael Eavis appeared to let slip that he’d already lined up the Beatle to perform at the 50th anniversary festival.

Speaking to BBC Somerset, Eavis said: “Paul’s on good form at the moment.”

Asked by the reporter if he meant that McCartney would be heading to the festival, Eavis said “Hopefully for the 50th.”

But he warned: “Don’t make a big thing of it will you?”

Also rumoured to appear at the 50th anniversary of Glastonbury are Led Zeppelin, Queen + Adam Lambert and Fleetwood Mac.

Glastonbury’s Pilton Party takes place this Friday (6 September) and it’s hotly rumoured that Britpop favourites Supergrass will be reuniting for the event to co-headline with Wolf Alice.

According to their official website, Glastonbury 2020 will take place from 24-28 June 2020. For more ticket registration information, take a look here.