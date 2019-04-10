Paul McCartney to headline Glastonbury 2020?

Has Michael Eavis confirmed one of the 50th anniversary headliners?

Michael Eavis has appeared to let slip one of the big artists booked for Glastonbury in 2020.

Eavis said that Paul McCartney would “hopefully” be heading to Worthy Farm for the 50th anniversary of the festival next year.

Speaking to BBC Somerset, the festival’s organiser said: “Paul’s on good form at the moment.”

Asked by the reporter if he meant that McCartney would be heading to the festival, Eavis said “Hopefully for the 50th.”

He added, rather sweetly, “But don’t make a big thing of it will you?”

The former Beatle headlined Glastonbury in 2004 and next year will mark the 50th anniversary of the Fab Four splitting up and the start of McCartney’s solo career.

Also hotly rumoured to appear at the 50th anniversary of Glastonbury have been Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac and Queen.

Speaking to the NME about the possibility of Queen performing, singer Adam Lambert said: "I’m sure that if it were the right type of arrangement, I’m sure we would all be really, really honoured to be a part of Glastonbury.”

This year's Glastonbury takes place between 26 to 30 June and headliners will be Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure.

