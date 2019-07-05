Who is in the frame to headline the 50th anniversary of Glastonbury festival? Radio X looks at the contenders…

It’s official - Glastonbury festival will celebrate its 50th anniversary between 24 to 28 June 2020.

Registration for tickets for next year’s festival is open now - and more info will be released in the autumn, which tickets usually going on sale in October.

2019 saw Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure all topped the bill at the Pyramid Stage to great acclaim, and with some rumours saying that there may be a FOURTH headliner on the Thursday night, it’s time for us to wonder who could play Glastonbury 2020. We have NO official sources on any of these artists and whether they will play the festival next year, it’s just pure detective work and a whole lot of speculation…

Paul McCartney Paul McCartney live in London, December 2018. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images In April, Michael Eavis hilariously told a BBC reporter that he was talking to the former Beatle about playing Glastonbury for a second time “hopefully for the 50th. Don’t make a big thing of it though, will you?”. Well, we’re making a big thing of it. 2020 marks 50 years since Macca called time on The Beatles and started his solo career, so this could be a bit special. Ringo could even turn up.

Led Zeppelin Robert Plant and Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin playing live. Picture: Jay Dickman/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images This would be the ultimate booking for Michael Eavis. Led Zep are pretty much one of the only remaining rock bands to have never played Worthy Farm. Their last live appearance was in 2007, when Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones were joined by the late John Bonham’s son Jason to play the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert at The O2 in London (Ertegun was the head of Atlantic, Zeppelin’s label) - 20 million applications were received by the venue to see this reunion, so get ready for some ticket stress.

Elton John Elton John live in June 2019. Picture: VALENTIN FLAURAUD/AP/Press Association Images With the Rocketman film doing huge business at the box office and Elt on his farewell tour, what better way to lower the curtain on a glittering live career than with non-stop hits at the Pyramid Stage. Elton is also the right vintage for the 50th anniversary - he had his first hit, Your Song, weeks after the very first Glastonbury festival. The “Farewell Yellow Brick Wall” tour continues into December 2020, and there’s nothing in the diary for June.

Fleetwood Mac Fleetwood Mac performing live in 2018. Picture: imageSPACE/SIPA USA/PA Images “They’ll have to bring their price down,” said Michael Eavis recently about the ongoing rumour that the British-American soft rock colossus would grace the Pyramid Stage, so he’s definitely haggling. Everyone thought that it might happen in 2019, but t’was not to be. Lindsey Buckingham, who was a key member during the Rumours/Tango In The Night eras, left the band this year and was replaced by Neil Finn of Crowded House, but line-up changes are par for the course with the Mac and you will be assured a setlist of bangers.

The Stone Roses The Stone Roses live in 2013. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images They bailed on playing the festival in 1995 and never came back… but we think the ship has sailed on this one, to be honest. Brown, Squire, Reni and Mani show no signs of getting back together, but we can dream.

Madonna Madonna live at the Eurovision Song Contest 2019. Picture: Michael Campanella/Getty Images She’s set to kick off 2020 with her Madame X tour, so there’s no reason why she couldn’t bring her latest extravaganza to the Pyramid Stage. She has nothing booked in her diary after Paris shows in March. If Kylie can do it, Madge can.

The 1975 The 1975 live in May 2019. Picture: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images Matty Healy has been saying on several occasions that his band are “almost ready” to play Glastonbury… and maybe 2020 will be the time. Recent live shows have had huge huge production values, so they could turn some heads at the Pyramid Stage.

Arctic Monkeys Arctic Monkeys live in Rio, April 2019. Picture: Fotoarena/SIPA USA/PA Images Is it too soon for a return visit for Alex Turner and his space cadets? Glastonbury wasn’t held in the year of Tranquility Base, but we could imagine that a 50th anniversary headline slot could be quite impressive.

Oasis Liam and Noel Gallagher of Oasis perfoming live in 2009. Picture: Marco Prosch/Getty Images) Bookies have slashed odds on a reunion between the Gallagher brothers full stop, never mind playing Glastonbury, following the recent Twitter shenanigans that saw their relationship sour even further. But a lot can happen in a year, can’t it?

Ariana Grande Ariana Grande live in 2017. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation Glastonbury is now home to the BIG pop acts, giving them a stage that the whole world is keeping an eye on. Grande is one of the most successful performers around at the moment, this could happen.

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift live in 2018. Picture: Image Group LA via Getty Images Another hugely successful artist around the world, but no less an authority as Ed Sheeran says that Tay-Tay hates festivals, so he can’t imagine the star headlining the Pyramid Stage. What does he know!

ABBA Abba. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images The reclusive Swedish pop titans played their last live show to a paying audience in Japan in March 1980, but only Michael and Emily Eavis could have the power to rouse them from their retirement. They played privately together in 2016 and have announced that two new songs would be released in November 2019, with some virtual reality “abbatars” performing the songs in a “digital entertainment experience”. If this happens, rather than the real thing, this will be all kinds of woeful.