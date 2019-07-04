Glastonbury 2020 dates, registration info, ticket sales and line-up rumours

The official dates for Glastonbury 2020 have been revealed. Find out everything you need to know about the festival including how to register and buy tickets.

Glastonbury 2019 - which saw Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure headline - has closed its doors for another year.

However, it won't be long before the buzz around festival kicks up again, with rumours already swirling about who will headline the festival's 50th anniversary.

With 2020 set to be a big year with even bigger surprises in store, organisers have already carved out the dates for the festival way ahead of schedule.

Find out everything we know about the Glasto 2020 so far including the dates it's taking place, how to register, when tickets go on sale and who's expected to perform.

The Killers perform on stage at Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

When does Glastonbury Festival 2020 take place?

According to their official website, Glastonbury 2020 will take place from 24-28 June 2020.

How do you register for Glastonbury tickets?

Registrations for the festival have now re-opened and all ticket buyers must register to try and buy tickets.

Register here

When do Glastonbury 2020 tickets go on sale?

It's yet to be confirmed when tickets go on sale, but we know from past sales that they always take place in October.

Music fans will then have two more chances to buy tickets during the April resale.

How much do Glastonbury tickets cost?

In 2019, tickets for the festival cost will cost £248 + £5 booking fee.

Who's rumoured to play Glastonbury Festival 2019?

So far there are a few legends in the frame to play the festival, with it being rumoured that anyone from Fleetwood Mac to Elton John could grace the Pyramid Stage.

One act we might expect to see headline is Beatles legend Paul McCartney, who Michael Eavis may have let slip had been booked for the festival.

