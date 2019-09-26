Glastonbury Festival's ticket price has increased for 2020

Kylie Minogue performs on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival. Picture: Harry Durrant/Getty Images

Ticket sales for the Somerset Festival are due to take place next week, but music-lovers may have noticed that the price has gone up.

The Glastonbury Festival ticket sale is set to take place next week, and organisers have begun sending information to registered users.

Eagle-eyed festival-goers may have noticed in their emails and on the official Glasto website that the ticket price has gone up a touch in time for its 50th year.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2020 have now been priced at "£265 per person + £5 booking fee".

In 2019 general tickets were £248 + £5 booking fee, meaning the cost of Somerset festival has increased by £17.

But would-be festival-goers need not worry about the price hike just yet, as the first ticket sales only require a £50 deposit for each person.

The increase in price will no doubt reflect the experience, as organisers plan to go bigger than ever for their 50th anniversary.

When does Glastonbury Festival 2020 take place?

According to their official website, Glastonbury 2020 will take place from 24-28 June 2020.

When do Glastonbury 2020 tickets go on sale?

Coach and ticket packages will go on sale at 6pm (BST) on Thursday 3 October 2019.

General admission tickets will go on sale at 9am (BST) on Sunday 6 October 2019.

Music fans will then have two more opportunities to buy tickets during the April resale.

How do you register for Glastonbury tickets?

Registrations for the festival have now re-opened and all Glastonbury hopefuls must register to buy tickets.

Registration will close at 5pm (BST) on Monday, 30 September - you won't be able to register until tickets have gone onsale in October.

Who's rumoured to play Glastonbury Festival 2020?

So far there are a few legends in the frame to play the festival, with it being rumoured that anyone from Fleetwood Mac to Elton John could grace the Pyramid Stage.

One act we might expect to see headline is Beatles legend Paul McCartney, who Michael Eavis may have let slip had been booked for the festival.

