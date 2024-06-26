Dua Lipa at Glastonbury 2024: Everything you need to know...

By Jenny Mensah

Dua Lipa is set for a headline set at Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage this week. Find out everything there is to know about the band here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dua Lipa is one of three of the headliners at Glastonbury Festival this year, topping the bill alongside Coldplay and SZA.

The Blow Your Mind singer will top the bill at the Somerset festival for the first time, playing out hits from her first three albums Dua Lipa (2017), Future Nostalgia (2020) and this year's Radical Optimism (2024), while fulfilling a life-long dream.

As the global pop sensation prepares to take to the Pyramid Stage this Friday 28th June, find out everything you need to know about the pop star, including when to expect her on stage and how to watch her set, below.

What time does Dua Lipa play Glastonbury?

Dua Lipa will headline Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage on Friday 28th June from 22:00 - 23:45.

How to watch Dua Lipa's Glastonbury 2024 set:

Dua Lipa's set will be on played out on BBC One and streamed on BBC iPlayer on Friday 28th June from 10.30pm. According to reports, Dua Lipa and Coldplay's sets will be streamed live across the globe in an apparent first for Glastonbury coverage.

How old is Dua Lipa?

Dua Lipa was born on 22nd August 1995, making her 28 years old at the time of this article being published.

Dua Lipa headliners Glastonbury Festival 2024. Picture: Tyrone Lebon

Where is Dua Lipa from?

Dua Lipa is British Albanian and was born in London, England. She is the eldest child of Kosovan Albanian parents Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa from Pristina, FR Yugoslavia (present-day Kosovo) and her maternal grandmother is of Bosniak descent.

What is Dua Lipa's real name?

Although it sounds like a stage name, Dua Lipa is actually the star's real first and second name, with Dua meaning 'love' in Albanian.

Dua Lipa - Illusion (Official Music Video)

How many albums does Dua Lipa have?

Dua Lipa has released three albums so far; her self-titled debut in 2017, her sophomore album Future Nostalgia in 2020 and her current album Radical Optimism released this year.

What is Dua Lipa's biggest song?

Dua Lipa is best known for her singles Don't Start Now, which has amassed the most streams of all her works at 2,621,326,0051,164,94, One Kiss, which has garnered 2,190,633,456 streams and New Rules, which has been streamed over 2,107,614,390 times. Also up there amongst the singer's best-known songs are Levitating, Cold Heart and IDGAF. Last year also saw Dua release Dance The Night Away, the soundtrack for the block-busting Barbie movie.

Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now (Official Music Video)

Is Dua Lipa touring in 2024?

Yes. Dua Lipa's stint at Glastonbury Festival is just one of the huge dates Dua has planned for 2024. After playing the Pyramid Stage, she heads to Poland's Open'er Festival, Belgium's Rock Werchter, Spain's Mad Cool Festival, Portugal's Nos Alive and Austin City Limits in Austin, Texas. The I Could Be The One singer is also set for a special performance at the Royal Albert Hall on 17th October this year.

Head to Dua Lipa's official website for her tour dates and how to buy tickets.

Who is Dua Lipa dating?

Dua Lipa is said to be dating Masters of the Air star Callum Turner, with the pair sparking off romance rumours at the start of the year. It's not the first high-profile relationship the pair have been involved in. Lipa was previously romantically linked to French film director Romain Gavras, while Turner was dating The Crown star Vanessa Kirby.

What is Dua Lipa's net worth?

According to the Sunday Times Rich List for 2024, Dua Lipa's net worth has sky rocketed to an estimated £90 million.

Liam Gallagher responds to Dua Lipa's commentas that Oasis and blur we "obnoxious"