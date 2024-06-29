Coldplay headline Glastonbury for a record fifth time: full setlist

Chris Martin onstage with Coldplay at their record-breaking fifth Glastonbury headlining set. Picture: Jim Dyson/Redferns/Getty Images

Chris Martin and co performed a record-breaking, career-spanning set on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury with multiple guests, collaborations and surprises. Find out what they played here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Radio X

Coldplay headlined Glastonbury for a record fifth time on Saturday night (29th June) with an epic, career spanning 21-song set.

Taking to the Pyramid Stage, the band - frontman Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion - opened the show with their breakthrough hit from 2000, Yellow.

The now-regulation Coldplay LED wristbands were out in force for hits like Adventure Of A Lifetime and Paradise, on which the band were joined by singer-songwriter Victoria Canal, who was discovered by Chris Martin in 2021.

Martin told the Pyramid Stage crowd: "I look around I just see amazing wonderful people from all over the place and that's what makes Glastonbury the most wonderful city.

"This is our favourite thing to do in the world."

The band have previously headlined Glastonbury in 2002, 2005, 2011 and 2016.

Coldplay headlined Glastonbury for a record fifth time this year. Picture: Joe Maher/Getty Images

The set spanned the band's entire two-decade long career, including fan favourites Clocks and The Scientist from the 2002 album A Rush Of Blood To The Head, right up to Higher Power and the BTS collaboration My Universe, both from 2021's Music Of The Spheres.

Coldplay also debuted a new song, from their forthcoming album Moon Music. Titled We Pray, the band were joined by British rapper Little Simz and Palestinian/Chilean singer Elyanna on stage.

Jonny Buckland, Chris Martin and Guy Berryman of Coldplay headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2024. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Nigerian Afrobeat musician Femi Kuti and his band collaborated on the track Arabesque, taken from 2019's Everyday Life album and Violet Hill saw guest Laura Mvula lead a gospel choir.

In what must be a Glastonbury first, Coldplay went to a smaller "B" stage for an encore, which kicked off with the Parachutes album track Sparks. Chris Martin ended the song by saying to the crowd: "Thank you for being inspiring for us as a beacon of togetherness, in a time when that might not seem possible."

Coldplay's regular "Jumbotron Song" feature saw Chris Martin dedicate improvised songs to audience members, one of which turned out to be festival co-organiser Sir Michael Eavis, who the singer called "A living total 100% legend." For the climactic Humankind, the band and all their guests were joined by Back To The Future actor Michael J. Fox on guitar.

The set closed with the new single - and Radio X's current Record Of The Week - feelslikeimfallinginlove.

Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres world tour continues into Europe in July, with the new album Moon Music due for release on 4th October, by which point the band will be performing in Australia and New Zealand.

Coldplay opened their historic fifth Glastonbury headline set with the classic single Yellow. Picture: Joe Maher/Getty Images

Coldplay Glastonbury 2024 setlist

Yellow

Higher Power

Adventure Of A Lifetime

Paradise

The Scientist

Clocks

Hymn for the Weekend

Charlie Brown

Viva la Vida

We Pray

Arabesque

Violet Hill

∞

Something Just Like This

My Universe

A Sky Full of Stars

Encore

Sparks

The Jumbotron Song

Humankind

Fix You

feelslikeimfallinginlove