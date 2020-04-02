10 incredible photos of Glastonbury through the years

With Glastonbury being cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak, the festival has asked for fan photos from years gone by. Here are some of our favourite images from the legendary event.

The 50th anniversary of the festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus, but the call went out on social media for previous attendees of the festival to share their memories on social media using the hashtag #glastophoto and #glastonbury

"If you are a Glastonbury person please join the challenge of posting a #glastophoto. Just one picture, no description. Please copy the text in your status, post a picture and look at some great memories/pictures. #glastonbury"

We decided to pick ten of our favourite images from the archives that sum up the spirit and magic of Glastonbury.