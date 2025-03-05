Glastonbury 2025: Headliners, line-up & what we know so far

As spring approaches and the Glastonbury April resale nears, we take a look at what we know about the 2025 festival so far, including who's headlining and who's confirmed on the line-up.

Glastonbury Festival takes place this year from 25th - 29th June. With April resales beckoning and one out of three headliners confirmed so far, it still remains to be seen who will top the bill this year.

Find out everything we know about the Glastonbury line-up so far and when you can expect to see the first official poster.

When is Glastonbury festival 2025?

Glastonbury Festival takes place from 25th - 29th June this year.

Who's headlining Glastonbury 2025?

Neil Young

So far, Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts have been confirmed to headline the festival, though the date is yet to be confirmed. The announcement wasn't without its drama, though, with the Harvest Moon legend originally pulling out of the festival, calling it a "corporate turn-off". Shortly after he walked back his statement, writing: ""Due to an error in the information I had received, I had decided not to play Glastonbury Festival, which I always have loved. Happily the festival is now back on our itinerary and we look forward to playing. Hope to see you there!"

Co-organiser Emily Eavis then confirmed the news from the festival, writing: "What a start to the year! Neil Young is an artist who’s very close to our hearts at Glastonbury. He does things his own way and that’s why we love him. We can’t wait to welcome him back here to headline the Pyramid in June".

Who's on the Glastonbury 2025 line-up so far?

Neil Young - Headliner

Rod Stewart - Sunday Legend

Nile Rodgers and CHIC (self-confirmed)

Other than Neil Young, Sir Rod Stewart has been confirmed for the Glasto Legends set at Sunday Tea Time.

The Maggie May singer will treat the crowds at the Somerset Festival to a career-spanning set on Sunday 29th June 2025.

Confirming the news, last year, Glastonbury organisers wrote: "We’re excited to announce that @SirRodStewart will play the Sunday teatime legend slot at #Glastonbury 2025."

Taking to his own Instagram the Faces legend wrote: "I’m absolutely thrilled to announce that I’ll be playing @glastofest 2025! After all these years, I’m proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June. I’ll see you there!"

Sir Rod, who has previously headlined Glastonbury in 2002 alongside Coldplay and Stereophonics, will become the first person to play the Legends slot and have previously topped the bill on the festival's main stage.

Nile Rodgers also let the cat out of the bag that he'd be following the crooner's set at the festival.

As reported by Metro, speaking at the Rolling Stone Awards at London's Roundhouse on 28th November 2024, the legendary musician said: "We’re going to have a blast because we follow him directly".

According to the 72-year-old, he's been friends with Sir Rod for quite some time and believes the crooner will cause some mayhem backstage.

"Rod and I have been friends for 80 gazillion years, so that means he’s gonna play tricks on me," he added. "He’s probably gonna pinch my bum, because he always does that. I don’t know what the hell he gets out of that."

When is the next Glastonbury 2025 ticket sale?

Tickets for Glastonbury Festival went on sale last year on Thursday 14th November at 6pm GMT for coach + ticket packages and Sunday 17th November at 9am GMT for standard tickets. The April resale dates are still to be confirmed.

Is Glastonbury registration open?

Yes, registration for Glastonbury Festival is now open at glastonbury.seetickets.com/registration

You can also look up or edit your registration details at glastonbury.seetickets.com/registration/lookup

