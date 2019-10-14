Fleetwood Mac and Led Zeppelin ruled out of headlining Glastonbury 2020

Fleetwood Mac and Led Zeppelin ruled out of Glastonbury 2020 by Emily Eavis. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia & David Wolff - Patrick/Getty Images

According to reports, Emily Eavis revealed at the Cheltenham Literary Festival that the legendary rockers would not be headlining the 50th anniversary of the festival.

Fleetwood Mac and Led Zeppelin have been ruled out of Glastonbury 2020.

Tickets sold out for the famous Somerset festival's 50th anniversary earlier this month, leading fans to now speculate who might headline the Pyramid Stage next year.

The huge legendary acts were in the frame to perform Worthy Farm, but festival organiser Emily Eavis has silenced the rumours that Stevie Nicks and co would be among the performers or that Robert Plant and Jimmy Page would reunite on the Pyramid Stage.

According to BBC reporter Steve Knibbs, who attended the Cheltenham Literary Festival where Emily Eavis spoke this weekend, the organiser said Fleetwood Mac and Led Zeppelin "are not playing #Glastonbury50 but there will be a few surprises".

The news comes after Fleetwood Mac appeared to tease a headline appearance at Worth Farm.

Back in June this year, the Dreams rockers played a huge show at London's Wembley Stadium, where they played a career-spanning set of their greatest hits.

However, tweets begun emerging which reported the band told the crowd they still "had a big field to play".

Meanwhile others claimed that the band made reference to "a rained out festival in England next year".

It's not the first time Emily Eavis has ruled out the famous acts for the festival.

While giving a talk in Taunton last year, it was reported that the organiser said Madonna, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac and Led Zeppelin were all ruled out for Glastonbury 2019, but that moves would be made to ease the traffic in the South East corner.

With all this coming to fruition at the festival this year, it's fair to assume that Eavis isn't double bluffing.

Meanwhile, the ballot for a chance to buy one of 50 pairs of Glastonbury tickets has opened.

Our ballot to purchase one of 50 pairs of Glastonbury 2020 tickets is now open for all those who are registered.

-> https://t.co/k7dMUV171z pic.twitter.com/Gl4Wt8w8ZV — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) October 9, 2019

The 50 winning entrants will be contacted via their registered contact details in early November with details of how to book their tickets.

However, before you go getting your whole syndicate to enter your details, the festival states: "Please note duplicate entries or registrations with existing ticket bookings will be excluded."

Organisers also confirmed when festival-goers would be expected to pay their full balance by and when the April resales will take place.

When is the full balance due for Glastonbury 2020 tickets?

Glastonbury tickets will have to be paid for in full by the first week in April, just before the resale takes place.

What happens if you don't pay the full ticket by the deadline?

Any balances not paid in-full will then be deposited to the card on which they were booked.

However, remember that you won't quite get a full £50 back because of booking fees and charges.

If you just bought a festival ticket, you will only receive £30 back due to a £20 administration charge.

An additional £10 will be charged for a coach cancellation fee.

Is there another chance to buy Glastonbury 2020 tickets?

Yes.

Coach and ticket packages SOLD OUT after they went on sale from 6pm (BST) on Thursday 3 October 2019.

General admission tickets SOLD OUT after they went on sale from 9am (BST) on Sunday 6 October 2019.

However, music fans will now have two more opportunities to buy coach and general tickets during the April resale. The dates of this are Thursday 16th April 2020 for coach tickets followed by a general admission resale on Sunday 19th April 2020.

Plus, the festival has announced a special ticket ballot for the sale of 50 pairs of tickets.

How much will Glastonbury 2020 tickets cost?

Tickets for Glastonbury 2020 have now been priced at "£265 per person + £5 booking fee".

Who's rumoured to play Glastonbury Festival 2020?

So far there are a few legends in the frame to play the festival, with it being rumoured that anyone from Foals to Elton John could grace the Pyramid Stage.

One act we might expect to see headline is Beatles legend Paul McCartney, who Michael Eavis may have let slip had been booked for the festival, while Macca himself added it was a "remote possibility".

While Fleetwood and Led Zep have now been ruled out of playing the epic festival, last week saw Diana Ross confirmed as the first act to play the event.

We are delighted to announce that @DianaRoss will play the Sunday legends slot on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2020. pic.twitter.com/fm4iewfWqN — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) October 10, 2019

The Motown icon and Supremes singer will play the festival's famous Sunday legends tea time slot.