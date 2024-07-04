Glastonbury attendees have taken home 99% of tents home, says Emily Eavis

Emily Eavis at Glastonbury 2024 and campers on site. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images, Matt Cardy/Getty Images,

The festival organiser and daughter of founder Michael Eavis has shared an update with fans of the event.

Glastonbury Festival 2024 took place from 26th - 30th June, closing its doors for another year on Monday (1st) July so the real clean up efforts could begin.

However, festival organiser Emily Eavis has already shared an update about the state of the site and to thank festival-goers for sticking to the event's mantra to "love the farm" and "leave no trace".

Taking to Instagram, the daughter of Michael Eavis wrote: "I’m really glad to be able to let you know that 99% of all tents have been taken home. Thanks to all our amazing Festival-goers for taking part and for all their efforts to love the farm and leave no trace, we appreciate it so much. And a huge thank you to the litter pickers and recycling crews. It’s a remarkable clear up operation that’s in place."

The post comes after Glastonbury shared on Tuesday (2nd July) that it would be another 359 days 'til the festival opens its doors all over again.

This year's instalment of the festival saw Dua Lipa top the bill on the Friday night of the festival, Coldplay headline for a record fifth time and SZA close the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night.

Coldplay's astonishing landmark set included an appearance from Michael J. Fox - who he's credited (along with the Johnny B. Goode scene in Back To The Future) with making him want to start a band - join them on stage for a moving performance of their Fix You anthem.

Other highlights of the festival saw Kasabian play an electrifying secret set at the Woodsies Stage, which included new songs Call and Coming Back To Me Good alongside some of their biggest live bangers Ill Ray (The King), Underdog, Shoot The Runner and You're In Love With A Psycho.

The set had been rumoured for a number of days before it took place and the band confirmed it on the Saturday morning, leading the Woodsies area to being shut down prior to the set due to the overwhelming crowd that had gathered there.

Finishing with a thunderous version of the 2009 hit Fire, Pizzorno told the crowd: "This is one of the greatest days in this band's history", coming a full 20 years after Kasabian first played the festival.

Taking to Instagram to share several images of the performance, the band said: "Glastonbury 24!!! thank you for tearing the place to pieces, you locked the tent down!! That was the most epic experience of our lives. Every single one of you gave everything you had. There was something super natural about that show. This is why we do it, for days like this. Thank you for the belief 🙏🙏🙏 Until next time @glastofest".