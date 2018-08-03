VIDEO: Dave Grohl Talks Jamming With Prince To Led Zeppelin

The Foo Fighters frontman has recalled the time he played with the late Purple Rain icon.

Dave Grohl has remembered the time he was able to have a private jamming session with none other than Prince.

The Foo Fighters frontman appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live where he recalled the pinch-yourself moment alone with the late icon.

Speaking to Kimmel about being too drunk the first time Prince asked to jam with him after his LA gig, Grohl said: "We were hammered and then we went upstairs to the club and they said: 'Hey he really wants to meet you.'

"And then they said, 'he's going to call you up to jam' and I was way too drunk to do that so I was like 'no, no, no I don't wanna do that now'.

Watch a clip of the interview above.

The Learn To Fly rocker continued: "So afterwords we met and I said to him 'when are we gonna jam man?' And he said: 'How about Friday?'

"I said 'OK' and he said 'I'll call you'. So I waited all week with my phone thinking Prince is gonna call, Prince is gonna call, and of course he never called, so someone said 'just go down there'.

"And I got down there to soundcheck. There was no one there. It was an empty room. And I walked out into the arena and he sees me and he goes, 'What are you doing here?' And I said 'Oh I thought we were gonna jam, Prince.'"

Grohl added: "And so I sat down at this drum set and we started playing Whole Lotta Love by Led Zeppelin and it was - I swear to god - it was the most amazing experience of my entire life".

This week Dave Grohl also shared a teaser trailer for his PLAY project.

The rocker is set to release an epic 23-minute instrumental composition, which will be unveiled on 10 August.

Watch the teaser clip here:

According to The Daily Telegraph Australia, the Learn To Fly rocker was inspired to undertake the project after attending his daughters' music lessons.

"Watching my kids start to play music and learn to sing or play drums, it brings me back to the time when I was their age listening to albums, learning from listening … and when I take my kids to the place where they take their lessons, I see these rooms full of children that are really pushing themselves to figure this out," he said.

The Walk singer added: "And even now, as a 49-year-old man, I’m still trying to figure it out … it’s not something that you ever truly master.

“You’re always chasing the next challenge, and you’re always trying to find a way to improve on what you’ve learned.”