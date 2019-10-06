When do you have to pay the full Glastonbury 2020 ticket balance by?

As tickets have sold out for the Somerset Festival, find out how long you have before paying the total cost of your ticket.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2020 have officially sold out, with music fans flocking to buy tickets for the festival's 50th anniversary.

Many would-be festival-goers will have been left disappointed after not being able to nab a ticket, but for those of you lucky few that managed to get one, you might be thinking: Now what?

You've paid a deposit, which is fine and dandy, but when do you have to pay the full ticket balance by?

Find out the answer to this and many more questions below...

When is the full balance due for Glastonbury 2020 tickets?

Glastonbury tickets will have to be paid for in full by the first week in April, just before the resale takes place.

What happens if you don't pay the full ticket by the deadline?

Any balances not paid in-full will then be deposited to the card on which they were booked.

However, remember that you won't quite get a full £50 back because of booking fees and charges.

If you just bought a festival ticket, you will only receive £30 back due to a £20 administration charge.

An additional £10 will be charged for a coach cancellation fee.

Is there another chance to buy Glastonbury 2020 tickets?

Yes.

Coach and ticket packages SOLD OUT after they went on sale from 6pm (BST) on Thursday 3 October 2019.

General admission tickets SOLD OUT after they went on sale from 9am (BST) on Sunday 6 October 2019.

However, music fans will now have two more opportunities to buy coach and general tickets during the April resale.

The dates of this are Thursday 16th April 2020 for coach tickets followed by Sunday 19th April 2020 for general sale tickets.

How much will Glastonbury 2020 tickets cost?

Tickets for Glastonbury 2020 have now been priced at "£265 per person + £5 booking fee".

Who's rumoured to play Glastonbury Festival 2020?

So far there are a few legends in the frame to play the festival, with it being rumoured that anyone from Fleetwood Mac to Elton John could grace the Pyramid Stage.

One act we might expect to see headline is Beatles legend Paul McCartney, who Michael Eavis may have let slip had been booked for the festival, while Macca himself added it was a "remote possibility".