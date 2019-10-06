When does the Glastonbury 2020 ticket resale take place?

As tickets have sold out for the Somerset Festival, find out when you can try again in the resales.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2020 have now officially sold out, with festival fans flocking to buy tickets for the festival's 50th anniversary.

Many would-be festival-goers have been left bereft after failing to get a ticket on both Thursday and Sunday this week.

Luckily there's two more chances for you to buy a ticket in the resale, but when do they usually take place?

Find out the answer to this and much much more here...

When can I get tickets in the resale for Glastonbury 2020?

The Glastonbury ticket resale tends to always take place in April.

Today the official Glastonbury website have announced that the resale will take place for coach tickets on "Thursday 16th April 2020 followed by a general admission resale on Sunday 19th April 2020."

How much will Glastonbury 2020 tickets cost?

Tickets for Glastonbury 2020 have now been priced at "£265 per person + £5 booking fee".

When is the full balance due for Glastonbury 2020 tickets?

Glastonbury tickets will have to be paid for in full by the first week in April, just before the resale takes place.

What happens if you don't pay the full ticket by the deadline?

Any balances not paid in-full will then be deposited to the card on which they were booked.

However, remember that you won't quite get a full £50 back because of booking fees and charges.

If you just bought a festival ticket, you will only receive £30 back due to a £20 administration charge.

An additional £10 will be charged for a coach cancellation fee.

Who's rumoured to play Glastonbury Festival 2020?

So far there are a few legends in the frame to play the festival, with it being rumoured that anyone from Fleetwood Mac to Elton John could grace the Pyramid Stage.

One act we might expect to see headline is Beatles legend Paul McCartney, who Michael Eavis may have let slip had been booked for the festival, while Macca himself added it was a "remote possibility".