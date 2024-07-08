Noel Gallagher snubbed Dave Grohl at Glasto and wants him to "wind his f***ing neck in about Oasis"

Noel Gallagher shared his thoughts on Dave Grohl. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty, Ki Price/WireImage

The former Oasis rocker has admitted he saw the Foo Fighters rocker at the festival last week, but has nothing to say to him.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Noel Gallagher has discussed his feelings on Dave Grohl after bumping into him at Glastonbury Festival last week.

The former Oasis rocker and the Foo Fighters Frontman have not been in on friendly terms after Grohl's comments about Liam Gallagher's career being better Noel's and while the Manchester rocker has nothing to say to him, he'd also like him to talk less about the Britpop band.

“I did actually bump into Dave [at Glastonbury]," he told The Sun. "He was about 3ft away from me when I was watching LCD Soundsystem and he was staying in the same hotel I was staying in.

“I would just like him to wind his f***ing neck in about Oasis. I wouldn’t talk to him. I haven’t got time for that f***ing mob any more.

“I haven’t got f*** all to say to him," he added. "He’s our kid’s mate anyway.”

Foo Fighters' My Hero at London Stadium - June 2024

Grohl's not the only thing that perturbed Noel at the festival, either, as he admitted that he thinks "it's getting a bit woke".

“Don’t get me wrong, I f***ing love Glastonbury,” he told the newspaper. "I think it’s one of the most important things. In fact it’s probably the best f***ing thing about Britain apart from the Premier League."

The Council Skies singer went on: "It’s getting a bit woke now, that place, and a bit kind of preachy and a bit virtue-signalling. I don’t like it in music — little f***ing idiots waving flags around and making political statements and bands taking the stage and saying, ‘Hey guys, isn’t war ­terrible, yeah? Let’s all boo war. F***k the Tories man,’ and all that.

“It’s like, look — play your f***ing tunes and get off.”

"Everybody knows what’s going on in the f***ing world, you’ve got a phone in your pocket that tells you anyway,"What is the point of virtue-signalling?"