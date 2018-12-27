Emily Eavis rules out another huge act from headlining Glastonbury 2019

Emily Eavis rules out huge act for Glasotnbury 2019. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

The festival organiser has ruled out the chances of another legendary British artist topping the Pyramid Stage next year.

Emily Eavis has ruled out another name to headline Glastonbury 2019.

The festival organiser shared an photo on Instagram of Wells Cathedral, along with the caption: "Wells Cathedral filled with 7000 candles.. beautiful and so peaceful".

This led one fan by the name of Douglas Manso to speculate that Elton John could be topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage for the first time in the festival's history.

He wrote: "Candles...candles in the wind? ELTON JOHN GLASTONBURY 2019?"

However, Eavis soon put him straight, replying: "@douglasmanso ha! Thought there couldn’t possibly be any clues there but alas.... (it’s not Elton)".

See their exchange below:

Emily Eavis rules out Elton John for Glastonbury 2019. Picture: Instagram/ Emily_Eavis

READ MORE: Emily Eavis says these legends will NOT play Glastonbury 2019

Other names prompted by Eavis' innocent post included My Chemical Romance, Lana Del Rey and Arctic Monkeys.

It was previously reported that Eavis ruled out Madonna, Fleetwood Mac and Led Zeppelin for the festival next year while at a talk in Taunton.

However, she did say that there would be a new area in the South Wast corner of the festival site and moves would be made to ease the traffic that makes its way to Shangri-La after the main stages close, by leaving the Silver Hayes and Park areas to run a lot later.

Whoever does headline the festival next year will join Stormzy, who will headline the Friday night of the festival on the Pyramid Stage.

READ MORE: Glastonbury headliners, line-up rumours & more

READ MORE: When do you have to pay the full ticket balance for Glasotnbury 2019?

Watch Foo Fighters dedicate their Everlong anthem to a late fan in 2017: