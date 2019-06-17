Did Fleetwood Mac tease a headline slot at Glastonbury 2020?

17 June 2019, 19:11

Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac
Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac. Picture: imageSPACE/SIPA USA/PA Images

According to reports, Stevie Nicks and co have prompted Rumours they could be headlining the festival during its 50th anniversary.

Fleetwood Mac has set tongues wagging after it was reported they teased a headline slot at Glastonbury 2020.

The Dreams rockers played a huge show at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday (16 June), where they played a career-spanning set of their greatest hits.

However, tweets begun emerging which reported the band told the crowd they still "had a big field to play".

Meanwhile, others claimed that the band made reference to "a rained out festival in England next year".

See some of the tweets below:

It's not the only time Glastonbury has come up in conversation with the band recently.

“I think the legend of Glastonbury and Fleetwood Mac will come true,” Mick Fleetwood told The Independent.

“I think I’ll burn in hell if we don’t do it one day.”

READ MORE: Glastonbury 2019 stage times and line-up

Meanwhile, it's already been let slip that The Beatles legend Paul McCartney is "hopefully" set to play Glastonbury 2020.

Speaking to BBC Somerset, the festival founder Michael Eavis said: “Paul’s on good form at the moment.”

Asked by the reporter if he meant that McCartney would be heading to the festival, Eavis let slip: “Hopefully for the 50th.”

He added, rather sweetly, “But don’t make a big thing of it will you?”

Watch the clip below:

READ MORE: Get the latest weather forecast for Glastonbury 2019

Glastonbury Latest

See more Glastonbury Latest

Glastonbury Festival goers in the rain in 2014

Glastonbury Festival 2019 latest weather forecast: Will it rain?
Glastonbury Festival goers at the Pyramid Stage in 2017

Glastonbury warns 2019 festival goers not to share photos of their tickets online
Glastonbury Festival goers behind the Glasotnbury sign in 2017

When should Glastonbury Festival 2019 tickets be delivered by?
Glastonbury reveals Glastonbury 50 book cover and release date

VIDEO: Glastonbury 50 book cover and release date revealed