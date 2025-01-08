The 25 best indie songs of 1995

Radio X invites you to Roll With It back to the days of Elastica, Pulp, Blur, The Verve, Smashing Pumpkins and the very first music from Foo Fighters...

Sleeper - Inbetweener: release date 9th January 1995 Louise Wener's Britpop heroes had their first Top 30 hit with this big tune which later appeared on their debut album Smart. Sleeper - Inbetweener (Video)

Elastica - Waking Up: release date 13th February 1995 Issued just before the release of Justine Frischmann and co's self-titled debut album, this was Elastica's biggest chart hit, peaking at Number 13. Elastica - Waking Up

The Boo Radleys - Wake Up Boo: release date 27th February 1995 The Liverpool indie band had their biggest hit with this joyous song that peaked at Number 9 in March 1995. The Boo Radleys - Wake Up Boo!

The Stone Roses - Ten Storey Love Song: release date 27th February 1995 The follow-up to the big comeback tune Love Spreads, this stirring track reached Number 11 in the charts. Ten Storey Love Song would be followed in October by Begging You, which proved to be the last new Roses single until All For One came along in 2016. The Stone Roses - Ten Storey Love Song

Bjork - Army Of Me: release date 24th April 1995 The lead single from Bjork's second solo album Post featured an amazing video directed by Michel Gondry. Björk - Army of Me (Original 4K Music Video)

Paul Weller - The Changingman: release date 24th April 1995 Taken from Weller's landmark third solo album Stanley Road, The Changingman was the Modfather's first solo Top 10 hit, peaking at Number 7. Paul Weller - The Changingman (Official Video)

Weezer – Buddy Holly: release date 24th April 1995 The second single from the US band's debut "Blue" album, the Happy Days-themed video achieved immortality when it was included on the Windows 95 installation CD-ROM! Weezer - Buddy Holly (Official Music Video)

McAlmont & Butler - Yes: release date 15th May 1995 Former Suede guitarist Bernard Butler collaborated with former Thieves singer David McAlmont. After releasing one album in November 1995, the duo split, but they reunited for a second LP in 2002. McAlmont & Butler : "Yes" (1995) • Official Music Video • HD • HQ Audio • Subtitle Lyrics Option

Pulp - Common People: release date 22nd May 1995 The lead single from Jarvis Cocker and co's hugely successul fifth album Different Class, Common People became Pulp's joint biggest hit with Sorted For E's And Whizz, which followed in September 1995. Pulp - Common People

Edwyn Collins – A Girl Like You: releae date 5th June 1995 The former Orange Juice man had a career best with this beguiling hit, which peaked at Number 4. Edwyn Collins - A Girl Like You (Official Video)

Foo Fighters - This Is A Call: release date 19th June 1995 Dave Grohl's first step beyond Nirvana came with this thrilling burst of energy. Foos' self-titled debut album arrived the following month. This Is a Call

Black Grape - In The Name Of The Father: release date July 1995 Shaun Ryder and Bez created this post-Happy Mondays project with Kermit from the Ruthless Rap Assassins, issuing their debut album, It's Great When You're Straight... Yeah in August of 1995. Black Grape - In The Name Of The Father

Supergrass - Alright: release date 3rd July 1995 The Oxford trio's fifth single was actually a "double A-side" with TIme, and alongside 1997's Richard III, their biggest hit, peaking at Number 2. Supergrass - Alright (Official HD Video)

Ash – Girl From Mars: release date 31st July 1995 The second single from the Northern Irish trio's album 1977, which arrived in May 1996. It was their first Top 20 single, peaking at Number 11 in August 1995. Ash - Girl From Mars (UK version) (Official HD Video)

The Charlatans - Just When You're Thinking Things Over: release date 7th August 1995 The third and final single from Tim Burgess and co's self-titled fourth album which was released later the same month. The Charlatans - Just When You're Thinkin' Things Over

The Presidents of the United States of America - Lump: release date 8th August 1995 The Seattle trio had their first UK hit with this lively tune, which appeared on their self-titled debut album alongside the memorable Peaches. The Presidents of the United States of America - Lump (Version A) (Official HD Music Video)

Oasis - Roll With It: release date 14th August 1995 The second single to be culled from the Gallaghers' might Morning Glory album followed Some Might Say, which had topped the charts that April. Roll With It famously came second in the Battle of Britpop to... Oasis - Roll With It (Official HD Remastered Video)

Blur - County House: release date 14th August 1995 ...the lead single from Blur's fourth studio album The Great Escape. Country House remained at the top of the UK charts for two weeks, before Michael Jackson's You Are Not Alone knocked it into second position. Blur - Country House (Official Music Video)

Radiohead - Just: release date 21st August 1995 1995 saw the release of Radiohead's second album The Bends and the band had already issued High And Dry and Fake Plastic Trees as singles that year. Street Spirit, released in January '96, would be their first single to break the UK Top 5. Radiohead - Just

Echobelly - Great Things: release date 21st August 1995 The first single from Sonya Madan and co's second album On; it was their biggest hit, peaking at Number 13. Echobelly - Great Things (Video)

Garbage - Only Happy When It Rains: release date 18th September 1995 Former Goodbye Mr Mackenzie and Angefish vocalist Shirley Manson joined forces with American musicians Duke Erikson, Steve Marker and Butch Vig to release their debut album as Garbage in the summer of 1995. Garbage - Only Happy When It Rains

The Verve - History: release date 18th September 1995 The final single from the album A Northern Soul arrived just as Richard Ashcroft announced the break-up of the band - but they'd be back two years later with Bitter Sweet Symphony. The Verve - History

Smashing Pumpkins - Bullet With Butterfly Wings: release date 16th October 1995 The first single from the mammoth double album Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness, which was issued on 24th October 1995. The Smashing Pumpkins - Bullet With Butterfly Wings

Oasis - Wonderwall: release date 30th October 1995 This Noel Gallagher classic was actually the fourth single to be released from the album (What's The Story) Morning Glory? but remains the most streamed Oasis track on Spotify with over 2.2 billion plays. Oasis - Wonderwall (Official Video)