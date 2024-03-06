Sharon Osbourne on Celeb Big Brother: Everything you should know

Sharon Osbourne is the Celebrity Big Brother's first lodger. Picture: ITV

By Jenny Mensah

The queen of reality TV is currently in Celebrity Big Brother, but how long is she staying for? Here's everything you need to know.

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 launched on ITV 1 and ITVX this Monday (6th March) and it's already been creating huge headlines.

After weeks of rumours, Sharon Osbourne delighted reality TV fans when she was the first celebrity to set foot in the house, being dubbed the 'Queen of Reality TV'.

However, unlike the rest of the cast, the former X Factor judge and star of The Osbournes has become the show's very first CBB "lodger" a concept devised for the rock music manager and TV personality this year.

But how long will Sharon Osbourne be in the Celebrity Big Brother house, what is she getting paid and why isn't she staying?

Find out everything we know about Sharon Osbourne's CBB stint and more below.

Louis and Sharon Osbourne reunite on CBB

How long will Sharon Osbourne be in Celebrity Big Brother?

Sharon Osbourne will be in the CBB house for five dates, staying as a 'lodger' on the show from launch night on Monday 4th March until the first eviction night on Friday 8th March.

Why is Sharon Osbourne leaving Celebrity Big Brother early?

According to the star, she doesn't want to be away from her family too long, especially her husband and Black Sabbath legend Ozzy, who suffers from Parkinson's disease.

I don’t want to stay away from Ozzy for too long," she told The Sun. "We’re so close as a family, I don’t think I have ever gone a week without talking to any of them, ever. Through fights, feuds, everything. We still talk and this will definitely be the longest. I don’t know how I’m going to cope."

How much was Sharon Osbourne paid for Celebrity Big Brother?

It was reported by The Sun this week that the TV personality was earning a whopping £100k a day for her guest stint on the show. However, representatives of the former X Factor judge have denied the claims, telling the Metro that they are "not true".

How old is Sharon Osbourne?

Sharon Osbourne was born on 9th October 1952, making her 71 years old at the time of writing this article.

How did Sharon Osbourne lose weight?

Sharon Osbourne has been open with the fact that she has shad over 40 pounds while taking Ozempic for weight loss. However, the celeb has admitted she regrets taking the drug, originally used as a treatment for type 2 diabetes, as she now weighs over 100 pounds and "can't put on weight".

"I’m too gaunt and I can’t put any weight on. I want to, because I feel I’m too skinny. I’m under 100lb and I don’t want to be," she told the Daily Mail last year. "Be careful what you wish for"

The 71-year-old added: "I started on Ozempic last December and I’ve been off it for a while now, but my warning is don’t give it to teenagers, it’s just too easy. 'You can lose so much weight and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous. I couldn’t stop losing weight and now I’ve lost 42lb and I can’t afford to lose any more."