When did Ozzy Osbourne try and kill his wife Sharon?

The Prince of Darkness and his wife and manager have relived the moment he blacked out and tried to hill her while under the influence.

***TRIGGER WARNING***

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne have opened up about the night he tried to kill her while under the influence.

The Black Sabbath rocker and his wife and manager have experienced widely documented ups and downs in their marriage, but none quite as shocking as the moment he almost strangled her to death.

Their marriage is one of many twists and turns, but when did the traumatic event take place when Ozzy attempted to kill Sharon and what happened as a result?

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have relived the moment he tried to kill her . Picture: The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

When did Ozzy Osbourne try to kill his wife Sharon?

Ozzy tried to kill his wife Sharon by strangulation on 2 September 1989.

Speaking in new documentary The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon recalled that he came into the room and said 'We've come to a decision that you've got to die'."

"I had no idea who was sat across from me on the sofa, but it wasn't my husband," Sharon revealed. "He goes to a state where he gets a look in his eyes, there's shutters, shutters were down on his eyes and I couldn't get through to him"

She added: "He was calm, very very calm and he lunged across at me," revealing: "I felt the stuff on the table and felt the panic button and just pressed it. Next thing I know the cops were there."

Despite it being a shock Sharon does recall something building due to Ozzy's substance abuse.

What happened after Ozzy Osbourne tried to kill Sharon?

Ozzy - who was under the influence at the time - remembers the moment before the event said: "I felt the calmest I've ever felt in my life.

"It was like serenity. Everything was just peaceful."

However, he doesn't remember anything else until he woke up in a police cell.

He revealed "All I remember is waking up in Amersham jail and I asked the cop, 'Why am I here?' And he says, 'You want me to read your charge?'

"So he read, 'John Michael Osbourne, you have been arrested for the attempted murder of Sharon Osbourne.'"

When asked by a producer off camera if it made him "uncomfortable" to talk about the incident, he replied, "It's not exactly one of my greatest f***ing achievements."

Was Ozzy Osborne sentenced fo trying to kill Sharon?

Sharon dropped the charges against her husband, recalling: ""I was looking at all the options left in my life. I was looking at everything.

"What is going to be the best for my kids? What is going to be the best for me? I hated being without him.

"Ozzy was very frightened when he came out and when he was in his house, he definitely watched what he was doing. He frightened himself."

If you or anyone you know has been affected by any of the topics discussed above, please reach out to the following helplines:

National Domestic Abuse Helpline

nationaldahelpline.org.uk

Tel: 0807 2000 247

Living Without Abuse

lwa.org.uk

Tel: 0808 80 200 28

Relate

relate.org.uk

Adfam

https://adfam.org.uk/help-for-families/useful-organisations

DrugFAM

https://www.drugfam.co.uk/

TEL: 03300 888 3853

Addaction

https://www.addaction.org.uk/

Action on Addiction

https://www.actiononaddiction.org.uk/

TEL: 0300 330 0659

Release

https://www.release.org.uk/

TEL: 020 7324 2989

Rehab 4 Addiction

https://www.rehab4addiction.co.uk/

TEL: 0800 140 4690

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk