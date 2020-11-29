Ozzy Osbourne regrets cheating on wife Sharon: "It was a reality check"

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne attend the Billy Morrison - Aude Somnia Solo Exhibition at Elisabeth Weinstock on September 28, 2017. Picture: Getty

The Black Sabbath legend admitted that he's not proud of cheating on his wife and revealed he's lucky she didn't leave him.

Ozzy Osbourne is "p*ssed off" with himself for cheating with wife Sharon.

When the Black Sabbath legend's affair with his hair colourist Michelle Pugh was revealed in 2016 shook his family unit and almost ended his three-decade-long marriage.

Asked by GQ magazine about what he looks back on with regret, he replied: "I’ve done some pretty outrageous things in my life. I regret cheating on my wife. I don’t do it anymore."

The Paranoid singer added: "I got my reality check and I’m lucky she didn’t leave me. I’m not proud of that. I was pissed off with myself. But I broke her heart."

Cheating on Sharon isn't the only thing the Prince of Darkness is ashamed of when it comes to his partner, however, as he tried to killer her in 1989.

***TRIGGER WARNING***

Speaking in new documentary The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon recalled that he came into the room and said 'We've come to a decision that you've got to die'."

"I had no idea who was sat across from me on the sofa, but it wasn't my husband," Sharon revealed. "He goes to a state where he gets a look in his eyes, there's shutters, shutters were down on his eyes and I couldn't get through to him"

She added: "He was calm, very very calm and he lunged across at me," revealing: "I felt the stuff on the table and felt the panic button and just pressed it. Next thing I know the cops were there."

Ozzy, who was under the influence at the time and only remembers the moment before the event, said: "I felt the calmest I've ever felt in my life.

"It was like serenity. Everything was just peaceful."

However, he doesn't remember anything else until he woke up in a police cell.

He revealed "All I remember is waking up in Amersham jail and I asked the cop, 'Why am I here?' And he says, 'You want me to read your charge?'

"So he read, 'John Michael Osbourne, you have been arrested for the attempted murder of Sharon Osbourne.'"

If you or anyone you know has been affected by any of the topics discussed above, please reach out to the following helplines:

National Domestic Abuse Helpline

nationaldahelpline.org.uk

Tel: 0807 2000 247

Living Without Abuse

lwa.org.uk

Tel: 0808 80 200 28

Relate

relate.org.uk

Adfam

https://adfam.org.uk/help-for-families/useful-organisations

DrugFAM

https://www.drugfam.co.uk/

TEL: 03300 888 3853

Addaction

https://www.addaction.org.uk/

Action on Addiction

https://www.actiononaddiction.org.uk/

TEL: 0300 330 0659

Release

https://www.release.org.uk/

TEL: 020 7324 2989

Rehab 4 Addiction

https://www.rehab4addiction.co.uk/

TEL: 0800 140 4690