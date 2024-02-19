Celebrity Big Brother: start date, cast & what to expect

Celebrity Big Brother is set to air next month. Picture: ITV

By Jenny Mensah

The nation's favourite reality TV show is returning to ITV. Find out when starts and what we know so far.

ITV has confirmed the start date of Celebrity Big Brother.

After the success of the original show, which returned to our screens in 2023, the celebrity version of the much-loved reality TV competition will also come back... and it's premiere date is sooner than you think.

That's right, the show that brought you iconic moments such as "David's dead," "You're an adulterer," "Yeah, Jackie" and that George Galloway cat moment is returning with ITV and ITVX as its new home.

Whatever happens, it's sure to be explosive, so find out everything we know about Celebrity Big Brother so far, including its start date, who's in the cast, who's hosting the series and more.

When does Celebrity Big Brother start?

The new series of Celeb Big Brother starts on Monday 4th March at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

Who's in the Celeb Big Brother cast for 2024?

The cast has not been confirmed for Celeb Big Brother 2024, but various names have been rumoured to enter the house, from Rebekah Vardy to Levi Roots- who found fame on Dragon's Den with his Reggae Reggae sauce. Other names being thrown into the mix include Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and runner-up Chloe Burrows, former This Morning Host Phillip Schofield and more.

AJ Odudu and Will Best will return for Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: ITV

Who will host Celebrity Big Brother?

AJ Odudu and Will Best, who made their debut as hosts for Big Brother in 2023, will return for Celebrity Big Brother this year.

Davina McCall: "Big Brother is in safe hands!"

What else can we expect for Celeb Big Brother?

ITV confirmed in a statement: "Leaving luxury behind, the celebrities will take part in nominations and tough tasks with cameras capturing their every move. Who will win the hearts of the nation, go all the way to the finish line and be crowned the winner?"

The channel also confirmed that daily spin-off show Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live will return, airing each night's episode with a guest panel, a live studio audience and bonus exclusive content.

Much to the delight of hardcore Big Brother fans, the livestream will also return for CBB 2024.

They added: "Celebrity Big Brother will be followed each night by Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live - giving viewers additional exclusive content. Airing on ITV2 and ITVX, Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live will once again be the only place to watch the famous evictees first live interview alongside an array of unmissable exclusive features including access to the camera runs, special guest commentary and debate.

"The Celebrity Big Brother: Live Stream will also return to screens, airing seven nights a week on ITVX and STV Player, giving fans the opportunity to watch live footage into the small hours after Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live."

When was the last Celebrity Big Brother?

The UK's last season of Celeb Big Brother was Celebrity Big Brother 22: Eye of the Storm. It took place from 16th August - 10th September 2018 and included stars such as US actress Kirsty Alley, actor Ryan Thomas, actress Roxanne Pallett, footballer Jermaine Pennant and TV psychic Sally Morgan.

Who one the last Celebrity Big Brother?

The last winner of Celebrity Big Brother, which took place in 2018, was Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas. with the late Cheers star Kirsty Alley as runner up.

Celebrity Big Brother starts on Monday 4th March at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.