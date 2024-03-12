Zeze Millz: Everything you should know about the Celebrity Big Brother star

Zeze Millz is a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother 2023. Picture: ITV

By Jenny Mensah

She may be of the lesser-known contestants on Celeb Big Brother, but she's the name on a lot of the contestants lips. Find out everything we know about Zeze Millz.

Celebrity Big Brother is in full swing after making its debut on ITVX this month.

The series has been pretty eventful so far, with Sharon Osbourne regularly dishing the dirt on a number of showbiz names.

Zeze Millz might be one of the least well-known stars in the house, but she’s clearly caused plenty of conversation, with Sharon choosing to save her from the public vote.

So who is Zeze Millz on Celeb Big Brother? Where is Zeze from? How old is she? What is she known for and why did she go into the Big Brother house? Find out more about the housemate below.

Who is Zeze Millz in CBB?

Zeze Millz is a podcaster, presenter, YouTuber and social media star.

What is Zeze Millz’ real name?

Zeze’s full name is Zalika Kamilah Millar.

How old is Zeze Millz?

Zeze was born on 30th July 1989 making her 34 years old at the time of writing this article.

Where is Zeze Millz from?

Zeze Millz hails from Hackney, London. She is of Caribbean background.

How is Zeze Millz famous?

Zeze Millz first came into the public eye after she and her friends were prevented from entering a West End nightclub because they were dark-skinned black women and deemed “too big”. This led her to start an Instagram series named #headscarfdiaries where she concentrated on mainly issues which affect black women. She went on to host The Zeze Millz Show on YouTube, interviewing everyone from grime star Wiley to black Metropilitan Police Officers, before moving into TV, where she fronted the documentary Young, Black and Right-Wing, appeared on Celeb Cooking School and more.

What has Zeze Millz been on?

After hosting her own YouTube show, The Zeze Millz Show, where she interviewed the likes of Wiley, Big Narstie, Mahalia, N-Dubz, Zeze Millz went on to co-cost the +44 podcast alongside Sideman. She also also co-presented a one-off late night chat show Unapologetic with Yinka Bokinni for Channel 4's Black to Front special. After initial success, it was commissioned into a series, with one of its most famous moment surrounding the controversy over 'White Yardie' in which the star - whose real name is Harry Gregory - had to defend identifying as Jamaican. From 2019 - 2020 Millz also appeared on three episodes of Good Morning Britain as a guest.

Millz has also regularly been involved with the MOBO Awards, working backstage but also guest presenting. She's featured in the likes of Celeb Cooking School, was a presenter at the GRM Daily Rated Awards in 2022, appeared in Dine Hard with Rosie Jones. She also appeared in Millz in Aml Ameen's film Boxing Day as herself and featured in Stormzy's Mel Made Me Do It music video.

In 2023, Millz presented a one-off ITVX series Breaking Through with Zeze Millz in which she interviewed Black actresses, Adjoa Andoh, Ruby Barker and Channique Sterling-Brown.

Zeze also helped co-host the 2024 MOBO Awards in 2024 with Indiya Polack and Babatunde Aleshe.

What is Zeze Millz Instagram?

You can find Zeze Millz on Instagram at @zezemillz.

Is Zeze Millz single?

Zeze is fairly private about her love-life, but is not married. She has often talked about how she finds it hard to imagine life-long relationships and feels like she can imagine having many medium to long-term loves throughout her life.

What is Zeze Millz net worth?

According to reports, Zeze Millz is thought to be worth £1 million.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight from 9pm on ITV and ITVX.