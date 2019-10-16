How much does it cost to see Fleetwood Mac live?

Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rumours have swirled this week that Glastonbury talks with the legendary rockers broke down over their fee, but how much does it actually cost to see them live?

Hopes of Fleetwood Mac headlining Glastonbury 2020 were dashed this month, after Emily Eavis attended told the crowds at the Cheltenham Literary Festival that neither Led Zeppelin nor the Dreams rockers would be playing the Pyramid Stage.

Since then, it's been reported that Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks and co were actually in talks to play the festival, but it somewhat broke down because the price wasn't right.

A festival insider told The Sun's Bizarre column: "... While Mick Fleetwood was up for it with the money on offer, other members didn’t feel it was worthwhile."

If the rumours are true, then The Mac might be one of the few legendary bands left to hold their ground when it comes to the festival's payment policy.

This begs the question: How much do Fleetwood Mac actually charge for their gigs?

Get the answer below...

READ MORE: Glastonbury 2020 dates, registration info, ticket sales and line-up rumours

2018 saw the Landslide rockers play shows at Wembley Stadium, where they even reportedly made reference to playing "a rained out festival in England next year".

According to the Ticketmaster blog, tickets for the London shows were priced in the following brackets: "£75, £90, £125, £155 and £200 + fees."

£75 - £200 seems pretty fair for one of the biggest living rock bands of our time.

However, the Londonist did add that the fees were an "eye watering £11.40" which took the cheapest tickets up to £86.40.

But how much are the transatlantic rockers charging across the pond these days?

READ MORE: Glastonbury Festival announces special 2020 ticket ballot to mark 50th anniversary

The Little Lies legends are about to go on the road as we speak, playing North American dates in October and November, which will see them visit everywhere from Boston to Las Vegas.

According to the Ticketmaster website, An Evening With Fleetwood Mac tickets are ranging anywhere from $68. 85 (£53.83) + fees in Quebec to around $225 (175.93) + fees for a decent seat in Boston.

However, verified resale tickets are going into the thousands territory while VIP packages are costing much, much more.

With the sale of all these tickets at face value, plus the seats you can pack into a huge stadium or arena, it's easy to see the band counting the zeros.

But, when you consider that the band consists of six members and you have to factor in the cost of moving their instruments, equipment, team, handlers and entourage all over the globe, you can almost see these prices being justified.

So is playing Glastonbury Festival just not worth the hassle?

Perhaps we should turn to Emily Eavis herself to find out...

READ MORE: What did Paul McCartney play at his 2004 Glastonbury headline set?

Earlier this year, Emily Eavis admitted that Glastonbury pays bands "10 percent" of what other festivals pay, but obviously argued that it's worth much more than its fee.

Speaking on George Ezra's podcast, George Ezra and Friends, the daughter of festival founder Michael Eavis discussed everything from the history of the festival to some of the bands she loved growing up.

Asked by the Shotgun singer what she thinks makes Glastonbury so special, Eavis revealed: "... We're competing with really big commercial festivals who pay bands... like we're 10 percent of what they'd get from any other..."

When the Budapest singer said artists realise how special Glastonbury is and what an honour it is to be invited, Eavis replied: "That's really sweet of you to say about the fee, because I think that you understand it and you've been and you've got it.

"But I think it is harder for artists who haven't been, especially when they're coming from the States and you're going, 'this is really significant' and the agent looks (at the fee) and is like 'is that a joke?'"

She added: "But the thing that happens every time is because of the TV and because of the exposure that they get, they do go on to do really well afterwards, so they'll sell records afterwards, so we're saying 'look, come and do this but even though there's a small fee, we can almost guarantee afterwards you'll make up for it.'"

While it's clear Fleetwood don't need the money OR the exposure, will they ever headline Glastonbury and forget about the admittedly tiny fee? Perhaps on a year they don't have to share it with Beatles legend Paul McCartney?

Only time will tell...