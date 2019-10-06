Glastonbury Festival announces special 2020 ticket ballot to mark 50th anniversary

Festival organisers have confirmed that fans will be able to enter a ballot for sale of 50 pairs of tickets for the 50th anniversary.

Glastonbury Festival have teased details of a "special ballot" for the sale of 50 pairs of tickets.

After announcing that general sale tickets had sold out on Sunday 6 October, the festival went on to share some more positive news.

Taking to Twitter after the festival sold out, organisers revealed: "Tickets for Glastonbury 2020 have now Sold Out. Thank you to everyone who bought one, and sorry to those who missed out. There will be a ticket resale in April - plus we'll be announcing details of a special ballot for the sale of 50 pairs of tickets in the coming days."

Tickets for Glastonbury 2020 have now Sold Out. Thank you to everyone who bought one, and sorry to those who missed out. There will be a ticket resale in April - plus we'll be announcing details of a special ballot for the sale of 50 pairs of tickets in the coming days. — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) October 6, 2019

The festival explains it introduced the chance for 50 pairs of hopefuls to attend the event as a special way to mark its 50th anniversary.

Meanwhile, organisers also confirmed when festival-goers would be expected to pay their full balance by and when the April resales would take place.

Find out more about the dates here...

When is the full balance due for Glastonbury 2020 tickets?

Glastonbury tickets will have to be paid for in full by the first week in April, just before the resale takes place.

What happens if you don't pay the full ticket by the deadline?

Any balances not paid in-full will then be deposited to the card on which they were booked.

However, remember that you won't quite get a full £50 back because of booking fees and charges.

If you just bought a festival ticket, you will only receive £30 back due to a £20 administration charge.

An additional £10 will be charged for a coach cancellation fee.

Is there another chance to buy Glastonbury 2020 tickets?

Yes.

Coach and ticket packages SOLD OUT after they went on sale from 6pm (BST) on Thursday 3 October 2019.

General admission tickets SOLD OUT after they went on sale from 9am (BST) on Sunday 6 October 2019.

However, music fans will now have two more opportunities to buy coach and general tickets during the April resale. The dates of this are Thursday 16th April 2020 for coach tickets followed by a general admission resale on Sunday 19th April 2020.

Plus, the festival has announced a special ticket ballot for the sale of 50 pairs of tickets.

How much will Glastonbury 2020 tickets cost?

Tickets for Glastonbury 2020 have now been priced at "£265 per person + £5 booking fee".

Who's rumoured to play Glastonbury Festival 2020?

So far there are a few legends in the frame to play the festival, with it being rumoured that anyone from Fleetwood Mac to Elton John could grace the Pyramid Stage.

One act we might expect to see headline is Beatles legend Paul McCartney, who Michael Eavis may have let slip had been booked for the festival, while Macca himself added it was a "remote possibility".

