What did Paul McCartney play at his 2004 Glastonbury headline set?

Paul McCartney onstage at Glastonbury in 2004. Picture: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Speculation that the former Beatle will play Glastonbury in 2020 is rife - so what can we expect if he headlines next year?

With tickets for Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary festival on sale this weekend, there’s been renewed speculation as to who will headline the Pyramid Stage in 2020.

With names like Fleetwood Mac, Led Zeppelin and Elton John all being bandied about, one of the most likely candidates is Sir Paul McCartney.

Michael Eavis even let slip himself that the former Beatle was in his sights for the 50th anniversary, but warned a BBC reporter “You won’t make a big thing of it, will you?” Macca has recently claimed that the headline slot is a "remote possibility"....

Paul McCartney onstage at Glastonbury 2004. Picture: Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty Images

Paul McCartney at Glastonbury during its 50th year IS a big deal, however. With The Beatles back in the charts thanks to a reissue of their classic album Abbey Road in 2019, next year will see five full decades since the Fab Four split - sending McCartney on a stellar solo career.

But what can we expect from a Paul McCartney Glastonbury headline set? Luckily, Macca has form - he headlined Glastonbury 15 years ago. 2004’s festival saw the Beatle play the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night, while Oasis took on Friday and Muse closed the show on Sunday.

It was a massive show - McCartney played the "Glastonburgers" (as he called them) a mammoth 33 songs, including two encores. He kicked off with the Wings classic (and Alan Partridge favourite) Jet and went straight into the Revolver track Got To Get You Into My Life. Nice.

Along the way there were more solo and Wings hits including Band On The Run and James Bond theme Live And Let Die, during which the Pyramid Stage was graced with fireworks that managed to distract fans of Basement Jaxx, who were enjoying the band on the Other Stage.

Paul McCartney’s Glastonbury setlist was chock full of Beatles classics - Eleanor Rigby, Hey Jude, Let It Be, Get Back, Helter Skelter, We Can Work It Out, Penny Lane and tons more.

Macca even paid tribute to his bandmates with the song he wrote in tribute to John Lennon, Here Today, George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass and the Ringo Starr showstopper Yellow Submarine.

Could Ringo turn up at Glastonbury? The drummer performed with his old Beatle bandmate at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in July 2019 to perform Sgt Pepper and Helter Skelter, so they have each other’s numbers…

Here’s what Paul McCartney played at Glastonbury 2004.

Paul McCartney Glastonbury Pyramid Stage 26 June 2004 setlist:

Jet (by Paul McCartney and Wings)

Got To Get You Into My Life (by The Beatles)

Flaming Pie

All My Loving (by The Beatles)

Let Me Roll It (by Paul McCartney and Wings)

She's A Woman (by The Beatles)

Maybe I'm Amazed

The Long And Winding Road (by The Beatles)

In Spite Of All The Danger (by the pre-Beatles band The Quarry Men)

Blackbird (by The Beatles)

We Can Work It Out (by The Beatles)

Here Today

All Things Must Pass (by George Harrison)

Yellow Submarine (by The Beatles)

I'll Follow The Sun (by The Beatles)

Calico Skies

Eleanor Rigby (by The Beatles)

Drive My Car (by The Beatles)

Penny Lane (by The Beatles)

Get Back (by The Beatles)

Band On The Run (by Paul McCartney and Wings)

Back in the USSR (by The Beatles)

Live And Let Die (by Paul McCartney and Wings)

I've Got A Feeling (by The Beatles)

Lady Madonna (by The Beatles)

Hey Jude (by The Beatles)

Encore 1

Yesterday (by The Beatles)

Follow Me

Let It Be (by The Beatles)

I Saw Her Standing There (by The Beatles)

Encore 2

Helter Skelter (by The Beatles)

Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) (by The Beatles)

The End (by The Beatles)