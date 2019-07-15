Ever made a fool of yourself on Twitter, or said something you shouldn't have? Don't fret - the stars do it too.

Twitter went live to the public on 15 July 2006 and since then, it has become the number one method to air grievances. From the brutal smackdown to the ongoing social media drama that is Liam Vs Noel, here are Radio X’s favourite Twitter beefs.

Liam Versus Noel Gallagher The ongoing entertainment that is Liam Gallagher's official Twitter account is the scene of much mud-slinging in the direction of his elder brother, his music and the Oasis legacy. 2019 has seen the animosity ramped up a notch, causing Liam to at one point to - gasp! - apologise. Well, to his mum, at least. But despite the mounting evidence that Oasis ain’t getting back together any time soon, one tweet has endured over the weeks, months and years for its sheer brazen randomness: “POTATO”. POTATO pic.twitter.com/yPPwh3BwNx — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 9, 2016

Van McCann Versus One Direction At the end of 2014 Van McCann and his band Catfish & The Bottlemen were going from strength to strength. Everyone was tuning in to the Welsh rockers; even Louis from 1D. Van McCann replied in his usual style: “Genuinely made up you like it but we're here to do us best to get u lids out charts & bands in. I promised Ma a jacuzzi see.” Ouch. @Louis_Tomlinson Genuinely made up you like it but we're here to do us best to get u lids out charts & bands in. I promised Ma a jacuzzi see — Catfish&theBottlemen (@thebottlemen) December 19, 2014

Noel Gallagher Versus Ed Sheeran After it was announced that Ed Sheeran had sold out three Wembley Stadium shows, the former Oasis guitarist told NME that he "couldn't live in a world" where that kind of thing could happen. Ed took to Twitter to respond and proceeded to text Noel offering him two tickets to one of the shows. The pair soon buried the hatchet though, with Gallagher asking Sheeran to play a Teenage Cancer Trust show later in the year. @IndyMusic i can live in it, its really enjoyable — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 13, 2015

Johnny Marr Versus David Cameron In 2010, former Prime Minister David Cameron announced that he liked The Smiths, prompting Marr to tweet the following… But Dave has refused to acknowledge the "ban" and presumably still throws on Hatful Of Hollow of an afternoon, now he's at a loose end. David Cameron, stop saying that you like The Smiths, no you don't. I forbid you to like it. — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) December 2, 2010

Gareth Gates Versus Young Fathers During the Glastonbury Festival TV coverage Pop Idol runner up Gareth Gates tweeted his outrage at Young Fathers' performance. What enraged him so about the Scottish band? We're not sure, but he was clearly very "offended." Did Young Fathers bite back? Of course they didn't. Watching Glastonbury... Bands like 'Young Fathers' offend me. Is this talent? Is this musicianship? No. It's shit. — Gareth Gates (@Gareth_Gates) June 27, 2015

Wayne Coyne Versus Public Decency Not Twitter, exactly, but its sister app Instagram - the Flaming Lips frontman was fond of posting images of nekkid people, including himself… He was subsequently banned for not adhering to "community standards". Yesssssss!!! 1 million followers on The Flaming Lips Twitter!! Celebrating with naked selfie !! Thank… http://t.co/I5hfF4z6di — Wayne Coyne (@waynecoyne) February 4, 2014