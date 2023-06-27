Lewis Capaldi cancels all shows including Reading & Leeds after heartbreaking Glasto set

Lewis Capaldi plays Glastonbury Festival 2023. Picture: Harry Durrant/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Scottish singer-songwriter was helped by fans after struggling to make it through his Glastonbury set at the weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lewis Capaldi is taking a break from touring "for the foreseeable future" after his Glastonbury 2023 set on 24th June.

The Scottish singer-songwriter had previously cancelled shows leading up to his set on the Pyramid Stage, but went viral in emotional footage which saw him struggle with a sore throat and Tourette's 'ticks' on stage, as the crowd came to his aid with a huge sing along.

Losing his voice, ticks taking over, he battled through and the crowd lifted him up. What a set #LewisCapaldi absolutely incredible #glastonbury2023 moment pic.twitter.com/BIWv8ZC6F4 — ThatRobRose (@thatrobrose) June 24, 2023

Now, taking to social media on Tuesday (27th June) the global phenomenon broke the news that he'd be stepping back from all live dates to get his "mental and physical health in order".

"First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world," he began.

"The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future".

The Wish You The Best singer continued: "I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.

"I know I’m incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can’t and I’d like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who’ve been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this past year when I’ve needed it more than ever.”

READ MORE: The Spice Girls and Taylor Swift for Glastonbury 2024?

The news also means Lewis Capaldi will miss his headline set at Reading & Leeds festivals this summer.

However, the festival have reached out and showed their support to the Someone You Loved singer, writing: "We’re gutted that Lewis Capaldi won’t be performing at R&L this year, but health comes first and we wish him a speedy recovery.

The festivals - which take place in Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park respectively - added: "We’re working hard to book a replacement, stay tuned."

We’re gutted that Lewis Capaldi won’t be performing at R&L this year, but health comes first and we wish him a speedy recovery ❤ We’re working hard to book a replacement, stay tuned. https://t.co/UI4Iii7pPQ — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) June 27, 2023

READ MORE: When do Glastonbury 2024 tickets go on sale?

Lewis Capaldi thanks Glastonbury & Radio X while re-sharing Noel Gallagher video

READ MORE: Foo Fighters confirmed as The Churnups as they play Glastonbury secret set