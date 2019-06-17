VIDEO: Noel Gallagher hits back at Lewis Capaldi's reaction videos after he slagged him off online

The former Oasis rocker has taken to Twitter to call the Scottish singer-songwriter a "daftie" and show his son Donovan mocking him in a video.

Noel Gallagher has hit back at Lewis Capaldi's hilarious reaction videos after he slagged him off in a recent Radio X interview.

This weekend saw the Scottish singer-songwriter take to Instagram over the weekend to post a series of hilarious clips reacting to the former Oasis rocker's claims that he's "fucking wank".

Now, the Black Star Dancing singer has responded to his banter, writing on Twitter: "@LewisCapaldi you big daftie. You might wanna try and find some joy in your tunes you're destroying the youth... my 11yr old is in bits."

Alongside it came a video which sees his eldest son Donovan pretending to cry while referencing Capaldi's Someone You Loved.

Watch Noel Gallagher's video response above.

The banter between the two began when Noel Gallagher took part in a conversation with Gordon Smart and Matt Morgan for Radio X ahead of his Heaton Park gig on Friday 7 June.

Asked if he liked any new music at the moment, the Ballad of the Mighty I singer complained: "Music is fucking wank at the moment," adding: "Who's this Lewis Capaldi fella? Who the fuck's that idiot?"

Ever the comic, Lewis Capaldi not only took Noel's hash words on the chin, but he celebrated being name-checked by the Oasis legend, calling it a dream come true.

Watch Capaldi's response here:

Not content with the banter, the Whitburn singer then showed what a good sport he was by playing Noel Gallagher's Black Star Dancing single, and even shared a link to buy the Manchester legend's Black Star Dancing EP.

Watch Noel Gallagher's full interview with Gordon Smart and Matt Morgan here:

