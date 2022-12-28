2022 in music - see the best photos of the year
28 December 2022, 12:28 | Updated: 28 December 2022, 12:40
Live music returned in earnest in 2022, with festivals bigger and better than ever. Plus, there were awards ceremonies, tours, tributes and many great memories. Radio X takes a look back at just some of the moments of '22.
The world pays tribute to the late great Taylor Hawkins
The Foo Fighters drummer died on 25th March, aged just 50.
Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen join Sir Paul McCartney onstage during the former Beatle's headline set at Glastonbury 2022.
It was the first time the festival had been held since 2019 and Grohl's first public performance since the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins in March.
Billie Eilish headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2022
Eilish was the youngest performer to headline the festival at Worthy Farm, being just 20 years old.
Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard
The trio played an amazing show at St John at Hackney church in March of this year.
Red Hot Chili Peppers return with John Frusciante
The Chili Peppers returned with not one but TWO new albums for 2022 - Unlimited Love and Return Of The Dream Canteen - recorded with acclaimed guitarist John Frusciante. Many live shows followed.
Liam Gallagher plays two nights at Knebworth
Our Kid returned to the scene of the amazing Oasis shows from '96 for two huge gigs at Knebworth over the Platinum Jubilee weekend. They were, as expected, BIBLICAL.
Arctic Monkeys return!
The hugely anticipated follow-up to Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino finally arrived in October, to much delight. Before that, however, the Monkeys headlined Reading and Leeds festivals.
Travis Barker married Kourtney Kardashian
After an "unofficial" Vegas wedding in April, the Blink-182 drummer and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star officially married on 15th May in Santa Barbara. They then had a third, "religious" ceremony in Italy a week later.
Concert For Ukraine
After Russia invaded Ukraine on 24th February, the world was outraged. Many stars - including Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Snow Patrol, Gregory Porter, Paloma Faith and Emeli Sandé - came together for the Concert For Ukraine at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham on 29th March to raise awareness and money to support the people affected by the conflict. Manic Street Preachers played the poignant song If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next.
Kurt Cobain's Smells Like Teen Spirit guitar sells for $4.5 million
Kurt Cobain's "favourite" guitar which he used in the Smells Like Teen Spirit video was sold for $4.5 million in May 2022.
Sam Ryder comes second in Eurovision
The TikTok star's entry Space Man finished first in the jury vote, and second overall at the competition in Turin, just behind the winners Ukraine. It marked the UK's best result in Eurovision since 1998.
The Rolling Stones play Hyde Park... again
Sam Fender plays a triumphant show at Finsbury Park
Radio X Presents Blossoms with Barclaycard
The Stockport band played an amazing set at the O2 Academy Islington in May 2022.
Blink-182 reunite!
In October, Blink-182 announced he return of Tom DeLonge, a new track, Edging, a new album and UK live dates for 2023.
Gorillaz performed a spectacular show at All Points East in London
Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett's project will return in 2023 with a new album, Cracker Island.
The Cure play a huge European tour and unveil NEW SONGS
The long-awaited follow-up to 2008's 4:13 Dream seems to be around the corner as Robert Smith and co toured Europe between October and December, unveiling five new tracks, which are to be featured on the forthcoming album Songs From A Lost World.
Bez took part in the reality TV show Dancing On Ice!
Radio X Presents Kasabian with Barclaycard
November saw an intimate show from the Serge Pizzorno-led line-up at the O2 Academy Sheffield.