2022 in music - see the best photos of the year

28 December 2022, 12:28 | Updated: 28 December 2022, 12:40

Some of the moments of 2022
Some of the moments of 2022. Picture: ANP/JEP Live Music/TCD/Prod.DB/Alamy Stock Photo/Harry Durrant/Getty Images

Live music returned in earnest in 2022, with festivals bigger and better than ever. Plus, there were awards ceremonies, tours, tributes and many great memories. Radio X takes a look back at just some of the moments of '22.

  1. The world pays tribute to the late great Taylor Hawkins

    A tribute to Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins is seen on Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith's bass drum head during weekend two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 16, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
    A tribute to Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins is seen on Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith's bass drum head during weekend two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 16, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Picture: Gary Miller/Getty Images

    The Foo Fighters drummer died on 25th March, aged just 50.

  2. Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen join Sir Paul McCartney onstage during the former Beatle's headline set at Glastonbury 2022.

    Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen join Sir Paul McCartney onstage during the former Beatle's headline set at Glastonbury 2022.
    Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen join Sir Paul McCartney onstage during the former Beatle's headline set at Glastonbury 2022. Picture: Harry Durrant/Getty Images

    It was the first time the festival had been held since 2019 and Grohl's first public performance since the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins in March.

  3. Billie Eilish headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2022

    Billie Elish performs on the main Pyramid Stage at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival
    Billie Elish performs on the main Pyramid Stage at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

    Eilish was the youngest performer to headline the festival at Worthy Farm, being just 20 years old.

  4. Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard

    Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard
    Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard. Picture: Callum Baker

    The trio played an amazing show at St John at Hackney church in March of this year.

  5. Red Hot Chili Peppers return with John Frusciante

    Red Hot Chili Peppers at Austin City Limits festival, 9th October 2022: Chad Smith, Flea, Anthony Kiedis and John Frusciante
    Red Hot Chili Peppers at Austin City Limits festival, 9th October 2022: Chad Smith, Flea, Anthony Kiedis and John Frusciante. Picture: Erika Goldring/WireImage/Getty

    The Chili Peppers returned with not one but TWO new albums for 2022 - Unlimited Love and Return Of The Dream Canteen - recorded with acclaimed guitarist John Frusciante. Many live shows followed.

  6. Liam Gallagher plays two nights at Knebworth

    Liam Gallagher onstage at Knebworth. 3rd June 2022
    Liam Gallagher onstage at Knebworth. 3rd June 2022. Picture: Harry Herd/Redferns/Getty

    Our Kid returned to the scene of the amazing Oasis shows from '96 for two huge gigs at Knebworth over the Platinum Jubilee weekend. They were, as expected, BIBLICAL.

  7. Arctic Monkeys return!

    Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys performs at Reading Festival 2022
    Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys performs at Reading Festival 2022. Picture: Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty

    The hugely anticipated follow-up to Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino finally arrived in October, to much delight. Before that, however, the Monkeys headlined Reading and Leeds festivals.

  8. Travis Barker married Kourtney Kardashian

    Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian in October 2022
    Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian in October 2022. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Commons at Calabasas

    After an "unofficial" Vegas wedding in April, the Blink-182 drummer and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star officially married on 15th May in Santa Barbara. They then had a third, "religious" ceremony in Italy a week later.

  9. Concert For Ukraine

    Manic Street Preachers perform during a Concert for Ukraine at Resorts World Arena on March 29, 2022
    Manic Street Preachers perform during a Concert for Ukraine at Resorts World Arena on March 29, 2022. Picture: Manic Street Preachers perform during a Concert for Ukraine at Resorts World Arena on March 29, 2022

    After Russia invaded Ukraine on 24th February, the world was outraged. Many stars - including Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Snow Patrol, Gregory Porter, Paloma Faith and Emeli Sandé - came together for the Concert For Ukraine at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham on 29th March to raise awareness and money to support the people affected by the conflict. Manic Street Preachers played the poignant song If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next.

  10. Kurt Cobain's Smells Like Teen Spirit guitar sells for $4.5 million

    urt Cobain's 1969 Fender Mustang electric guitar, as used in the Smells Like Teen Spirit video
    urt Cobain's 1969 Fender Mustang electric guitar, as used in the Smells Like Teen Spirit video. Picture: Rob Pinney/Getty Images

    Kurt Cobain's "favourite" guitar which he used in the Smells Like Teen Spirit video was sold for $4.5 million in May 2022.

  11. Sam Ryder comes second in Eurovision

    Sam Ryder, representing the United Kingdom, performs during the Grand Final show of the 66th Eurovision Song Contest at Pala Alpitour on May 14, 2022 in Turin, Italy.
    Sam Ryder, representing the United Kingdom, performs during the Grand Final show of the 66th Eurovision Song Contest at Pala Alpitour on May 14, 2022 in Turin, Italy. Picture: Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty

    The TikTok star's entry Space Man finished first in the jury vote, and second overall at the competition in Turin, just behind the winners Ukraine. It marked the UK's best result in Eurovision since 1998.

  12. The Rolling Stones play Hyde Park... again

    The Rolling Stones perform at American Express present BST Hyde Park at Hyde Park on July 3rd 2022
    The Rolling Stones perform at American Express present BST Hyde Park at Hyde Park on July 3rd 2022. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty

  13. Sam Fender plays a triumphant show at Finsbury Park

    Sam Fender performs at Finsbury Park on July 15, 2022
    Sam Fender performs at Finsbury Park on July 15, 2022. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

  14. Radio X Presents Blossoms with Barclaycard

    Radio X Presents Blossoms with Barclaycard
    Radio X Presents Blossoms with Barclaycard. Picture: Matt Crossick

    The Stockport band played an amazing set at the O2 Academy Islington in May 2022.

  15. Blink-182 reunite!

    Blink-182 in 2022: Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker
    Blink-182 in 2022: Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker. Picture: Press

    In October, Blink-182 announced he return of Tom DeLonge, a new track, Edging, a new album and UK live dates for 2023.

  16. Gorillaz performed a spectacular show at All Points East in London

    Damon Albarn of Gorillaz headlines the East Stage during All Points East 2022 at Victoria Park on August 19, 2022
    Damon Albarn of Gorillaz headlines the East Stage during All Points East 2022 at Victoria Park on August 19, 2022. Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty

    Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett's project will return in 2023 with a new album, Cracker Island.

  17. The Cure play a huge European tour and unveil NEW SONGS

    Robert Smith of The Cure performs at OVO Arena Wembley on December 12, 2022
    Robert Smith of The Cure performs at OVO Arena Wembley on December 12, 2022. Picture: Shlomi Pinto/Getty Images

    The long-awaited follow-up to 2008's 4:13 Dream seems to be around the corner as Robert Smith and co toured Europe between October and December, unveiling five new tracks, which are to be featured on the forthcoming album Songs From A Lost World.

  18. Bez took part in the reality TV show Dancing On Ice!

    Bez and Angela Egan skating in Dancing On Ice, March 2022.
    Bez and Angela Egan skating in Dancing On Ice, March 2022. Picture: Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

  19. Radio X Presents Kasabian with Barclaycard

    Radio X Presents Kasabian with Barclaycard
    Radio X Presents Kasabian with Barclaycard. Picture: Matt Crossick

    November saw an intimate show from the Serge Pizzorno-led line-up at the O2 Academy Sheffield.

More Features

See more More Features

Fleetwood Mac in 1975

10 rock music biopics that need to be made

Serge Pizzorno takes John Kennedy through Kasabian's new album The Alchemist's Euphoria

BEST OF 2022: Serge Pizzorno on The Alchemist's Euphoria by Kasabian

Kasabian

Florence + The Machine - Dance Fever track by track

BEST OF 2022: Florence + The Machine on Dance Fever

Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard

BEST OF 2022: Watch Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard

Biffy Clyro

Some of the people that we lost in 2022: Meat Loaf, Taylor Hawkins, HM The Queen, June Brown, Terry Hall and Olivia Newton-John.

The celebrities and public figures we lost in 2022

Jamie T on The Theory Of Whatever

BEST OF 2022: Jamie T on The Theory Of Whatever

Jamie T