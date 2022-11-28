Kasabian play epic set at O2 Academy Sheffield for Radio X Presents with Barclaycard

Radio X Presents with Barclaycard took place at the O2 Academy Sheffield on Monday 28th November.

By Jenny Mensah

Serge Pizzorno and co delivered an intimate and energetic set at the O2 Academy Sheffield. Find out what went down and what was on the setlist.

Kasabian played an unmissable gig at the O2 Academy Sheffield on Monday 28th November to an ecstatic crowd.

Introduced by Toby Tarrant, Radio X Presents Kasabian with Barclaycard saw the band play an intimate yet epic set in front of less than 2,000 fans, made up of Radio X listeners and a few lucky competition winners.

You'll be able to watch highlights from Radio X Presents Kasabian with Barclaycard on Global Player at 7pm on Monday 5th December.

Led by Serge Pizzorno, the Leicester outfit - completed by Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews, Tim Carter and The Music's Rob Harvey - kicked things off with a track from their new album The Alchemist's Euphoria, Rocket Fuel, before launching into their 2004 anthem, Club Foot.

After a rendition of For Crying Out Loud favourite Ill Ray (The King), the band gave an electric performance of ALYGATYR - their comeback single and the lead track from their latest album.

Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno at Radio X Presents with Barclaycard.

With the audience well and truly warmed up, the band performed the imitable Underdog, taking the crowd to the terraces for the unofficial football anthem, before delivering an atmospheric rendition of their CHEMICALS single.

Next came a three-pronged attack in the form of Eez-Eh, You're In Love With A Psycho and a cheeky cover of Daft Punk's One More Time - which saw Serge head down to the bar to pour a pint.

Not that there were any doubters left among this crowd, but if there were any sceptics of Kasabian's new configuration left in the room, Serge, clad in a black and yellow two-piece, proved time and time again why he's every inch the worthy frontman.

Radio X Presents Kasabian with Barclaycard.

Blending his rock 'n' roll sensibilities with an obvious love of the dance-floor, Serge instructed the crowd to get on each others' shoulders, crouch down, put their hands in the air and chant to their hearts' content.

Just ahead of their banger Empire, he told the crowd it was time for a “serious mosh pit,” adding: “This s the last gig of the year we’re gonna do. Let’s light this motherf***er up!”

Naturally, the crowd obliged, satisfying the frontman enough for him to declare: "That's how you do it! That is a lesson!"

Radio X Presents Kasabian with Barclaycard.

Bringing their set to an almost deafening crescendo with L.S.F and Fire, it was clear the Leicester band are as hungry as ever.

And it's just as well, since the rocker pledged: "See you next year for some more escapades. It's only going to get bigger from here, I promise you!"

Serge Pizzorno works the crowd at Radio X Presents Kasabian with Barclaycard.

Radio X presents Kasabian with Barclaycard at O2 Academy Sheffield at Monday 28th November setlist:

Intro

Rocket Fuel

Club Foot

Ill Ray

ALYGATYR

Underdog

CHEMICALS

Eez-Eh/You're In Love With A Psycho/One More Time (Daft Punk cover)

STRICTLY OLD SKOOL

God Bless This Acid House

Empire

Vlad The Impaler

L.S.F

Fire

Serge Pizzorno works the crowd at Radio X Presents with Barclaycard.

Radio X Presents Kasabian with Barclaycard.

You can watch highlights from the show exclusively at Global Player

The premiere of Radio X Presents Kasabian with Barclaycard will take place at 7pm on Monday 5th December.

