Here's what Liam Gallagher played at his second night at Knebworth
5 June 2022, 09:58
Here's the setlist from the second historic night that Liam Gallagher performed at Knebworth Park...
Liam Gallagher played the second of two enormous shows at Knebworth Park last night (4th June).
Supported by an impressive bill featuring Kasabian, Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family and Goat Girl
The dates saw the singer return to the historic Hertfordshire venue, following two landmark shows with Oasis there in August 1996.
Highlights from Friday's show will be broadcast on Radio X this Sunday (5th June) at 6pm - and you can listen via Global Player
100,000 people all packed into Knebworth to see the king do his thing. The best gig I’ve ever been to by a mile. Flying the Oasis flag for the generations who missed out, as well as performing his very own stomping solo music.— Charlie Palethorpe (@CPalethorpe25) June 5, 2022
Liam Gallagher, ladies and gentlemen. 🍻 pic.twitter.com/gIZVxPMf01
As he did on the first night, Gallagher kicked off the gig with a trio of Oasis classics: Hello, Rock 'N' Roll Star and Morning Glory.
What a gig.— S (@asyouwereS6) June 5, 2022
No-one tell me Liam Gallagher is finished, as many people behind as in front on the video.
Bilbical the only word. pic.twitter.com/lPAuwIE0ft
The singer also showcased the new album C'Mon You Know with the tracks More Power, Diamond In The Dark, Everything's Electric.
He also delved into his solo back catalogue with the likes of Shockwave, Wall Of Glass and Once.
Champagne Supernova with John Squire on guitar. Special special moment from Liam Gallagher at Knebworth pic.twitter.com/MUsm6oYAY7— Jason (@jcatley) June 5, 2022
As with Nigh 1, there was an Oasis-heavy encore, which included the classics Some Might Say, Cigarettes & Alcohol, Supersonic, Wonderwall and Live Forever.
Liam was again joined by John Squire for Champagne Supernova, which recalled the Stone Roses man's appearance with Oasis at Knebworth back in 1996.
Liam Gallagher Knebworth setlist : night 2 4th June 2022
- Hello
- Rock 'n' Roll Star
- Morning Glory
- Wall of Glass
- Everything's Electric
- Better Days
- Why Me? Why Not.
- Stand by Me
- Roll It Over
- Slide Away
- More Power
- C'mon You Know
- Diamond in the Dark
- The River
- Once
Encore:
- Some Might Say
- Cigarettes & Alcohol
- Supersonic
- Wonderwall
- Live Forever
Encore 2:
- Champagne Supernova
Liam Gallagher you were immense! #Knebworth #Knebworth2022 #LiamGallagher #CmonYouKnow pic.twitter.com/ySBdvCI1nm— Sean Ardley (@Ardley26) June 5, 2022
