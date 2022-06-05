Here's what Liam Gallagher played at his second night at Knebworth

5 June 2022, 09:58

Liam Gallagher Performs At Knebworth Park
Liam Gallagher Performs At Knebworth Park. Picture: Harry Herd/Redferns/Getty
Here's the setlist from the second historic night that Liam Gallagher performed at Knebworth Park...

Liam Gallagher played the second of two enormous shows at Knebworth Park last night (4th June).

Supported by an impressive bill featuring Kasabian, Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family and Goat Girl

The dates saw the singer return to the historic Hertfordshire venue, following two landmark shows with Oasis there in August 1996.

As he did on the first night, Gallagher kicked off the gig with a trio of Oasis classics: Hello, Rock 'N' Roll Star and Morning Glory.

The singer also showcased the new album C'Mon You Know with the tracks More Power, Diamond In The Dark, Everything's Electric.

He also delved into his solo back catalogue with the likes of Shockwave, Wall Of Glass and Once.

As with Nigh 1, there was an Oasis-heavy encore, which included the classics Some Might Say, Cigarettes & Alcohol, Supersonic, Wonderwall and Live Forever.

Liam was again joined by John Squire for Champagne Supernova, which recalled the Stone Roses man's appearance with Oasis at Knebworth back in 1996.

Liam Gallagher Knebworth setlist : night 2 4th June 2022

  • Hello
  • Rock 'n' Roll Star
  • Morning Glory
  • Wall of Glass
  • Everything's Electric
  • Better Days
  • Why Me? Why Not.
  • Stand by Me
  • Roll It Over
  • Slide Away
  • More Power
  • C'mon You Know
  • Diamond in the Dark
  • The River
  • Once

Encore:

  • Some Might Say
  • Cigarettes & Alcohol
  • Supersonic
  • Wonderwall
  • Live Forever

Encore 2:

  • Champagne Supernova

Quizzes