Here's what Liam Gallagher played at his second night at Knebworth

Liam Gallagher Performs At Knebworth Park. Picture: Harry Herd/Redferns/Getty

By Radio X

Here's the setlist from the second historic night that Liam Gallagher performed at Knebworth Park...

Liam Gallagher played the second of two enormous shows at Knebworth Park last night (4th June).

Supported by an impressive bill featuring Kasabian, Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family and Goat Girl

The dates saw the singer return to the historic Hertfordshire venue, following two landmark shows with Oasis there in August 1996.

100,000 people all packed into Knebworth to see the king do his thing. The best gig I’ve ever been to by a mile. Flying the Oasis flag for the generations who missed out, as well as performing his very own stomping solo music.



Liam Gallagher, ladies and gentlemen. 🍻 pic.twitter.com/gIZVxPMf01 — Charlie Palethorpe (@CPalethorpe25) June 5, 2022

As he did on the first night, Gallagher kicked off the gig with a trio of Oasis classics: Hello, Rock 'N' Roll Star and Morning Glory.

What a gig.



No-one tell me Liam Gallagher is finished, as many people behind as in front on the video.



Bilbical the only word. pic.twitter.com/lPAuwIE0ft — S (@asyouwereS6) June 5, 2022

The singer also showcased the new album C'Mon You Know with the tracks More Power, Diamond In The Dark, Everything's Electric.

He also delved into his solo back catalogue with the likes of Shockwave, Wall Of Glass and Once.

Champagne Supernova with John Squire on guitar. Special special moment from Liam Gallagher at Knebworth pic.twitter.com/MUsm6oYAY7 — Jason (@jcatley) June 5, 2022

As with Nigh 1, there was an Oasis-heavy encore, which included the classics Some Might Say, Cigarettes & Alcohol, Supersonic, Wonderwall and Live Forever.

Liam was again joined by John Squire for Champagne Supernova, which recalled the Stone Roses man's appearance with Oasis at Knebworth back in 1996.

Liam Gallagher Knebworth setlist : night 2 4th June 2022

Hello

Rock 'n' Roll Star

Morning Glory

Wall of Glass

Everything's Electric

Better Days

Why Me? Why Not.

Stand by Me

Roll It Over

Slide Away

More Power

C'mon You Know

Diamond in the Dark

The River

Once

Encore:

Some Might Say

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Supersonic

Wonderwall

Live Forever

Encore 2:

Champagne Supernova

