Billie Eilish feels "undeserving" ahead of Glastonbury headline set

Billie Eilish has talked about her upcoming Glastonbury headline set. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Blake/Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter is set to make history by becoming the youngest ever solo artist to headline the festival's Pyramid Stage.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Billie Eilish has talked about her excitement and nerves ahead of her Glastonbury set.

The singer-songwriter is set to headline the Somerset festival on Friday 24th June, where she will be come the youngest ever solo artist to do so.

Speaking about the honour, she gushed to Apple Music: "It’s a serious once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be asked to go to and to do.

"And I’m constantly feeling like I’m undeserving of everything, and I think that’s a good thing. I would say that that’s a good thing for the most part.

"But first of all, it makes you doubt everybody because you’re like, 'Why would you choose me?' But with that being said, that’s why I’m even more excited about it and stoked to be the youngest headliner ever".

READ MORE - Glastonbury 2022 weather: the latest forecast

Eilish and her brother and co-collaborator Finneas will join Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney in headlining the world-famous event, which hasn't taken place since 2019.

Recognising the pressure involved in the show, the Bad Guy singer reveals she'll try to "compose" herself by not overthinking it.

"Doing this kind of show and headlining and with all the pressure of it, it’s like, if you overthink it you might bomb. So I try to keep myself as composed as possible. But if I do think about it, it’s like the coolest that I’ve ever heard.

"I mean, Glastonbury. Come on, it’s so cool. So I’m very, very geeked, very excited," she revealed.

READ MORE - Are Glastonbury trains running? The latest strike updates from GWR

Her brother Finneas said of the honour: ""To headline Glastonbury, it's unbelievable.

"I feel like Glastonbury is everyone who has been lucky enough to go to music festivals, the world over, everyone says the same thing, which is there's nothing like Glastonbury.

"Everything wishes it was Glastonbury. So yeah, just a tremendous honour.

"Again, it's the company that you're in too. The fact that we're there with McCartney and Kendrick and everybody down the lineup too, I'm a huge fan of so many artists playing each day. It's so exciting."

READ MORE - What time do the Glastonbury 2022 gates open?