Paul McCartney joined by Dave Grohl at Glastonbury 2022 headline set

Paul McCartney performs with Dave Grohl as he headlines the Pyramid Stage. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty

The Beatle legend was joined by Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen during his headline set on the Pyramid Stage - and here's what he played.

Sir Paul McCartney made history this weekend (Saturday 25th June) when he became the oldest performer to headline Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage. The crowd sang happy birthday to the star, who turned 80 years old last week.

The former Beatle was scheduled to headline the festival in 2020, but the event was cancelled that year and again in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

McCartney was joined by special guests Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl for a set that featured a number of solo classics, plus tracks made famous by his project Wings. The show was of course, loaded with legendary tracks from his career with The Beatles.

Paul McCartney performs with Bruce Springsteen as he headlines the Pyramid Stage. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty

McCartney told the crowd that Dave Grohl had flown in from the West Coast of America, but the Foo Fighters man admitted that he'd been trying to get to the UK from LA since Wednesday, but flight cancellations and delays had caused problems.

In his first public appearance since the death of Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins, Grohl told the crowd: "I wouldn’t miss being here right here with you." McCartney added: "He said he’d come over but I didn’t believe him."

Paul McCartney performs on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2022. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Grohl performed with McCartney on the early Beatles classic I Saw Her Standing There and the Wings anthem Band On The Run.

McCartney was joined by Bruce Springsteen for a rousing take on The Boss's hit Glory Days and the old Fab Four tune I Wanna Be Your Man.

Both Grohl and Springsteen joined McCartney for the finale as they duelled solos on the Beatles track The End, from 1969's Abbey Road album.

Paul McCartney performs with Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl as he headlines the Pyramid Stage. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty

The set saw McCartney go back as far as the first ever Beatles single, 1962's Love Me Do, right through to Come On To Me and Fuh You from 2018's Egypt Station. Sir Paul also paid tribute to his comrade John Lennon with the moving song Here Today, written shortly after Lennon's death in 1980, and tipped his hat to fellow Beatle George Harrison with a rendition of the classic Something.

Sir Paul McCartney waves the Ukrainian flag at the end of his Glastonbury 2022 set. Picture: Harry Durrant/Getty Images

Paul McCartney at Glastonbury Festival 2022 setlist:

Can't Buy Me Love (from The Beatles’ A Hard Day’s Night)

Junior's Farm (Wings)

Letting Go (from Wings’ Venus & Mars)

Got To Get You Into My Life (from The Beatles’ Revolver)

Come On To Me (From Egypt Station)

Let Me Roll It (from Wings’ Band On The Run)

Getting Better (The Beatles)

Let 'Em In (from Wings At The Speed Of Sound)

My Valentine (from Kisses On The Bottom)

Nineteen Hundred And Eighty-Five (from Wings’ Band On The Run)

Maybe I'm Amazed (from McCartney)

I've Just Seen a Face (from The Beatles’ Help!)

Love Me Do (The Beatles)

Dance Tonight (from Memory Almost Full)

Blackbird (from The Beatles’ White Album)

Here Today (from Tug Of War)

New (from New)

Lady Madonna (The Beatles)

Fuh You (from Egypt Station)

Being For The Benefit of Mr. Kite! (from The Beatles’ Sgt Pepper)

Something (from The Beatles’ Abbey Road)

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (from The Beatles’ White Album)

You Never Give Me Your Money (from The Beatles’ Abbey Road)

She Came in Through the Bathroom Window (from The Beatles’ Abbey Road)

Get Back (from The Beatles’ Let It Be)

I Saw Her Standing There (with Dave Grohl; from The Beatles’ Please Please Me)

Band On The Run (from Wings’ Band On The Run)

Glory Days (with Bruce Springsteen)

I Wanna Be Your Man (with Bruce Springsteen; from With The Beatles)

Let It Be (from The Beatles’ Let It Be)

Live And Let Die (Wings)

Hey Jude (The Beatles)

Encore:

I've Got a Feeling with John Lennon on video; from The Beatles’ Let It Be)

Helter Skelter (from The Beatles’ White Album)

Golden Slumbers (from The Beatles’ Abbey Road)

Carry That Weight (from The Beatles’ Abbey Road)

The End (with Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen; from The Beatles’ Abbey Road)