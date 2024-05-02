The best Classic Rock albums to be released in 2024

Slash, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Deep Purple, The Black Crowes and Paul Weller all have albums out this year. Picture: Press

We look at releases to come from classic rock icons and legendary artists this year so far.

If you're a fan of classic rock, 2024 is a great time to see your favourite artists live on tour, with everyone from Bruce Springsteen to Stevie Nicks visiting a stage near you.

Not just content to perform their back catalogues and greatest hits, some musical legends are also blessing their fans with new releases.

Whether it's a fresh 'best of' collection or an entirely new body of work, see some of the classic rock albums released this year so far.

Classic Rock albums released in 2024:

The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards The Black Crowes Happiness Bastards album artwork. Picture: Press The Black Crowes' Happiness Bastards album was released on 15th March this year. From it comes the lead single Wanting and Waiting and you can watch its accompanying video below: The Black Crowes - Wanting and Waiting (Official Video) In celebration of the record, The Black Crowes will embark on UK dates this spring, which include a date this month at London's Eventim Apollo. The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards tracklist: Bedside Manners Rats and Clowns Cross Your Fingers Wanting and Waiting Wilted Rose Dirty Cold Sun Bleed It Dry Flesh Wound Follow the Moon Kindred Friend Bruce Springsteen- Best Of Bruce Springsteen Best Of Bruce Springsteen album artwork. Picture: Press Springsteen's latest career-spanning collection was released on 19th April 2024. Included on the album are songs spanning from 1973's Greeting From Asbury Park, NJ to 2020's Letter To You. The Born To Run singer and his E Street Band will return to England to play mammoth dates, which culminate in a second show at London's Wembley Stadium on 27th July, which the icon has added due to popular demand. See his full UK and Ireland dates at brucespringsteen.net/tour and find out if you can still buy tickets. 2LP and 1CD: Growin’ Up Rosalita (Come Out Tonight) Born To Run’ Thunder Road’ Badlands’ Hungry Heart’ Atlantic City Dancing In The Dark Born In The U.S.A Brilliant Disguise Human Touch Streets Of Philadelphia The Ghost Of Tom Joad Secret Garden The Rising Girls In Their Summer Clothes Hello Sunshine Letter To You Digital deluxe: Growin’ Up Spirit In The Night Rosalita (Come Out Tonight) 4th Of July, Asbury Park (Sandy) Born To Run Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out Thunder Road Badlands Prove It All Night The River Hungry Heart Atlantic City Glory Days Dancing In The Dark Born In The U.S.A Brilliant Disguise Tougher Than The Rest Human Touch If I Should Fall Behind Living Proof Streets Of Philadelphia The Ghost Of Tom Joad Secret Garden The Rising Long Time Comin Girls In Their Summer Clothes The Wrestler We Take Care Of Our Own Hello Sunshine Ghosts Letter To You Slash - Orgy Of The Damned Slash - Orgy of the Damed album artwork. Picture: Press The iconic Guns N' Roses guitarist's solo album Orgy of The Damned is released on 17th May. The record - which pays tribute to the blues - includes collaborations with the likes of AC/DC's Brian Johnson, who features on the vocals for Killing Floor. Slash feat. Brian Johnson - "Killing Floor" (Official Music Video) Also on the album is Chris Stapleton, Beth Hart, Iggy Pop, Paul Rodgers, Gary Clark Jr, Billy F. Gibbons (ZZ Top), Chris Robinson (The Black Crowes), Demi Lovato, Dorothy, and Tash Neal. Slash - Orgy of the Damned tracklist: The Pusher (featuring Chris Robinson) Hoyt Axton Crossroads (featuring Gary Clark Jr.) Robert Johnson Hoochie Coochie Man (featuring Billy Gibbons) Willie Dixon Oh Well (featuring Chris Stapleton) Peter Green Key to the Highway (featuring Dorothy) Charlie Segar Awful Dream (featuring Iggy Pop) Born Under a Bad Sign (featuring Paul Rodgers) Papa Was a Rolling Stone (featuring Demi Lovato) Killing Floor (featuring Brian Johnson) Chester Burnett Living for the City (featuring Tash Neal) Stevie Wonder Stormy Monday (featuring Beth Hart) Aaron Walker Metal Chestnut Bon Jovi - Forever Bon Jovi's Forever artwork. Picture: Press Bon Jovi's 16th studio album, Forever, is released on 7th June 2024. From it comes the lead single Legendary and its accompanying official video: Bon Jovi - Legendary (Official Music Video) On the forthcoming record, Jon Bon Jovi said: "This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi". Bon Jovi - Forever tracklisting 1. Legendary

2. We Made It Look Easy

3. Living Proof

4. Waves

5. Seeds

6. Kiss The Bride

7. The People’s House

8. Walls Of Jericho

9. I Wrote You A Song

10. Living In Paradise

11. My First Guitar

12. Hollow Man Paul Weller - 66 Paul Weller's 66 album artwork. Picture: Peter Blake/Press The Jam and Style Council legend's new solo work, 66, will be released on 24th May 2024. The Modfather's solo effort is titled as such to mark his 66th birthday, which comes the day after its release. With it comes his soulful and percussive Soul Wondering, which you can listen to below: Paul Weller :: Soul Wandering [Official Lyric Video] Paul Weller's 66 tracklisting: Ship of Fools Flying Fish Jumble Queen Nothing My Best Friend’s Coat Rise Up SingingI Woke Up A Glimpse of You Sleepy Hollow In Full Flight Soul Wandering Burn Out Deep Purple - = 1 Deep Purple's =1 album artwork. Picture: Press Deep Purple's = 1 album is released on 19th July 2024 and is available to pre-order here. From it comes the lead single Portable Door, which you can watch the official video for below: Deep Purple - Portable Door (Official Music Video) The band intend to support the album with live UK dates, which will include shows in November and a date at The O2, London. Tracklisting (CD/2LP): Side A: 1. Show Me 2. A Bit On The Side 3. Sharp Shooter 4. Portable Door Side B: 5. Old-Fangled Thing 6. If I Were You 7. Pictures Of You 8. I’m Saying Nothin’ Side C: 9. Lazy Sod 10. Now You’re Talkin’ 11. No Money To Burn Side D: 12. I’ll Catch You 13. Bleeding Obvious Tracklisting (DVD): Disc 1: Audio Tracks 1– 13 Disc 2: Documentary‘Access All Areas’ on DVD. Subtitles: English, German, Spanish, French