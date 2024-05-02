The best Classic Rock albums to be released in 2024

2 May 2024, 14:56 | Updated: 2 May 2024, 15:36

Slash, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Deep Purple, The Black Crowes and Paul Weller all have albums out this year
Slash, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Deep Purple, The Black Crowes and Paul Weller all have albums out this year. Picture: Press

We look at releases to come from classic rock icons and legendary artists this year so far.

If you're a fan of classic rock, 2024 is a great time to see your favourite artists live on tour, with everyone from Bruce Springsteen to Stevie Nicks visiting a stage near you.

Not just content to perform their back catalogues and greatest hits, some musical legends are also blessing their fans with new releases.

Whether it's a fresh 'best of' collection or an entirely new body of work, see some of the classic rock albums released this year so far.

Classic Rock albums released in 2024:

  1. The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards

    The Black Crowes Happiness Bastards album artwork
    The Black Crowes Happiness Bastards album artwork. Picture: Press

    The Black Crowes' Happiness Bastards album was released on 15th March this year.

    From it comes the lead single Wanting and Waiting and you can watch its accompanying video below:

    The Black Crowes - Wanting and Waiting (Official Video)

    In celebration of the record, The Black Crowes will embark on UK dates this spring, which include a date this month at London's Eventim Apollo.

    The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards tracklist:

    1. Bedside Manners
    2. Rats and Clowns
    3. Cross Your Fingers
    4. Wanting and Waiting
    5. Wilted Rose
    6. Dirty Cold Sun
    7. Bleed It Dry
    8. Flesh Wound
    9. Follow the Moon
    10. Kindred Friend

  2. Bruce Springsteen- Best Of Bruce Springsteen

    Best Of Bruce Springsteen album artwork
    Best Of Bruce Springsteen album artwork. Picture: Press

    Springsteen's latest career-spanning collection was released on 19th April 2024.

    Included on the album are songs spanning from 1973's Greeting From Asbury Park, NJ to 2020's Letter To You.

    The Born To Run singer and his E Street Band will return to England to play mammoth dates, which culminate in a second show at London's Wembley Stadium on 27th July, which the icon has added due to popular demand.

    See his full UK and Ireland dates at brucespringsteen.net/tour and find out if you can still buy tickets.

    2LP and 1CD:

    1. Growin’ Up
    2. Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)
    3. Born To Run’
    4. Thunder Road’
    5. Badlands’
    6. Hungry Heart’
    7. Atlantic City
    8. Dancing In The Dark
    9. Born In The U.S.A
    10. Brilliant Disguise
    11. Human Touch
    12. Streets Of Philadelphia
    13. The Ghost Of Tom Joad
    14. Secret Garden
    15. The Rising
    16. Girls In Their Summer Clothes
    17. Hello Sunshine
    18. Letter To You

    Digital deluxe:

    1. Growin’ Up
    2. Spirit In The Night
    3. Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)
    4. 4th Of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)
    5. Born To Run
    6. Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
    7. Thunder Road
    8. Badlands
    9. Prove It All Night
    10. The River
    11. Hungry Heart
    12. Atlantic City
    13. Glory Days
    14. Dancing In The Dark
    15. Born In The U.S.A
    16. Brilliant Disguise
    17. Tougher Than The Rest
    18. Human Touch
    19. If I Should Fall Behind
    20. Living Proof
    21. Streets Of Philadelphia
    22. The Ghost Of Tom Joad
    23. Secret Garden
    24. The Rising
    25. Long Time Comin
    26. Girls In Their Summer Clothes
    27. The Wrestler
    28. We Take Care Of Our Own
    29. Hello Sunshine
    30. Ghosts
    31. Letter To You

  3. Slash - Orgy Of The Damned

    Slash - Orgy of the Damed album artwork
    Slash - Orgy of the Damed album artwork. Picture: Press

    The iconic Guns N' Roses guitarist's solo album Orgy of The Damned is released on 17th May.

    The record - which pays tribute to the blues - includes collaborations with the likes of AC/DC's Brian Johnson, who features on the vocals for Killing Floor.

    Slash feat. Brian Johnson - "Killing Floor" (Official Music Video)

    Also on the album is Chris Stapleton, Beth Hart, Iggy Pop, Paul Rodgers, Gary Clark Jr, Billy F. Gibbons (ZZ Top), Chris Robinson (The Black Crowes), Demi Lovato, Dorothy, and Tash Neal.

    Slash - Orgy of the Damned tracklist:

    1. The Pusher (featuring Chris Robinson) Hoyt Axton
    2. Crossroads (featuring Gary Clark Jr.) Robert Johnson
    3. Hoochie Coochie Man (featuring Billy Gibbons) Willie Dixon
    4. Oh Well (featuring Chris Stapleton) Peter Green
    5. Key to the Highway (featuring Dorothy) Charlie Segar
    6. Awful Dream (featuring Iggy Pop)
    7. Born Under a Bad Sign (featuring Paul Rodgers)
    8. Papa Was a Rolling Stone (featuring Demi Lovato)
    9. Killing Floor (featuring Brian Johnson) Chester Burnett
    10. Living for the City (featuring Tash Neal) Stevie Wonder
    11. Stormy Monday (featuring Beth Hart) Aaron Walker
    12. Metal Chestnut

  4. Bon Jovi - Forever

    Bon Jovi's Forever artwork
    Bon Jovi's Forever artwork. Picture: Press

    Bon Jovi's 16th studio album, Forever, is released on 7th June 2024.

    From it comes the lead single Legendary and its accompanying official video:

    Bon Jovi - Legendary (Official Music Video)

    On the forthcoming record, Jon Bon Jovi said: "This record is a return to joy.  From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi".

    Bon Jovi - Forever tracklisting

    1. Legendary
    2. We Made It Look Easy
    3. Living Proof
    4. Waves
    5. Seeds
    6. Kiss The Bride
    7. The People’s House
    8. Walls Of Jericho
    9. I Wrote You A Song
    10. Living In Paradise
    11. My First Guitar
    12. Hollow Man

  5. Paul Weller - 66

    Paul Weller's 66 album artwork
    Paul Weller's 66 album artwork. Picture: Peter Blake/Press

    The Jam and Style Council legend's new solo work, 66, will be released on 24th May 2024.

    The Modfather's solo effort is titled as such to mark his 66th birthday, which comes the day after its release.

    With it comes his soulful and percussive Soul Wondering, which you can listen to below:

    Paul Weller :: Soul Wandering [Official Lyric Video]

    Paul Weller's 66 tracklisting:

    1. Ship of Fools
    2. Flying Fish
    3. Jumble Queen
    4. Nothing
    5. My Best Friend’s Coat
    6. Rise Up SingingI
    7. Woke Up
    8. A Glimpse of You
    9. Sleepy Hollow
    10. In Full Flight
    11. Soul Wandering
    12. Burn Out

  6. Deep Purple - = 1

    Deep Purple's =1 album artwork
    Deep Purple's =1 album artwork. Picture: Press

    Deep Purple's = 1 album is released on 19th July 2024 and is available to pre-order here.

    From it comes the lead single Portable Door, which you can watch the official video for below:

    Deep Purple - Portable Door (Official Music Video)

    The band intend to support the album with live UK dates, which will include shows in November and a date at The O2, London.

    Tracklisting (CD/2LP):

    Side A:

    1. Show Me

    2. A Bit On The Side

    3. Sharp Shooter

    4. Portable Door

    Side B:

    5. Old-Fangled Thing

    6. If I Were You

    7. Pictures Of You

    8. I’m Saying Nothin’

    Side C:

    9. Lazy Sod

    10. Now You’re Talkin’

    11. No Money To Burn

    Side D:

    12. I’ll Catch You

    13. Bleeding Obvious

    Tracklisting (DVD):

    Disc 1: Audio Tracks 1– 13

    Disc 2: Documentary‘Access All Areas’ on DVD.

    Subtitles: English, German, Spanish, French

