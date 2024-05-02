The best Classic Rock albums to be released in 2024

On Air Now
The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell 7pm - 10pm
2 May 2024, 14:56 | Updated: 2 May 2024, 15:36
We look at releases to come from classic rock icons and legendary artists this year so far.
If you're a fan of classic rock, 2024 is a great time to see your favourite artists live on tour, with everyone from Bruce Springsteen to Stevie Nicks visiting a stage near you.
Not just content to perform their back catalogues and greatest hits, some musical legends are also blessing their fans with new releases.
Whether it's a fresh 'best of' collection or an entirely new body of work, see some of the classic rock albums released this year so far.
The Black Crowes' Happiness Bastards album was released on 15th March this year.
From it comes the lead single Wanting and Waiting and you can watch its accompanying video below:
The Black Crowes - Wanting and Waiting (Official Video)
In celebration of the record, The Black Crowes will embark on UK dates this spring, which include a date this month at London's Eventim Apollo.
Springsteen's latest career-spanning collection was released on 19th April 2024.
Included on the album are songs spanning from 1973's Greeting From Asbury Park, NJ to 2020's Letter To You.
The Born To Run singer and his E Street Band will return to England to play mammoth dates, which culminate in a second show at London's Wembley Stadium on 27th July, which the icon has added due to popular demand.
See his full UK and Ireland dates at brucespringsteen.net/tour and find out if you can still buy tickets.
2LP and 1CD:
Digital deluxe:
The iconic Guns N' Roses guitarist's solo album Orgy of The Damned is released on 17th May.
The record - which pays tribute to the blues - includes collaborations with the likes of AC/DC's Brian Johnson, who features on the vocals for Killing Floor.
Slash feat. Brian Johnson - "Killing Floor" (Official Music Video)
Also on the album is Chris Stapleton, Beth Hart, Iggy Pop, Paul Rodgers, Gary Clark Jr, Billy F. Gibbons (ZZ Top), Chris Robinson (The Black Crowes), Demi Lovato, Dorothy, and Tash Neal.
Bon Jovi's 16th studio album, Forever, is released on 7th June 2024.
From it comes the lead single Legendary and its accompanying official video:
Bon Jovi - Legendary (Official Music Video)
On the forthcoming record, Jon Bon Jovi said: "This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi".
1. Legendary
2. We Made It Look Easy
3. Living Proof
4. Waves
5. Seeds
6. Kiss The Bride
7. The People’s House
8. Walls Of Jericho
9. I Wrote You A Song
10. Living In Paradise
11. My First Guitar
12. Hollow Man
The Jam and Style Council legend's new solo work, 66, will be released on 24th May 2024.
The Modfather's solo effort is titled as such to mark his 66th birthday, which comes the day after its release.
With it comes his soulful and percussive Soul Wondering, which you can listen to below:
Paul Weller :: Soul Wandering [Official Lyric Video]
Deep Purple's = 1 album is released on 19th July 2024 and is available to pre-order here.
From it comes the lead single Portable Door, which you can watch the official video for below:
Deep Purple - Portable Door (Official Music Video)
The band intend to support the album with live UK dates, which will include shows in November and a date at The O2, London.
Tracklisting (CD/2LP):
Side A:
1. Show Me
2. A Bit On The Side
3. Sharp Shooter
4. Portable Door
Side B:
5. Old-Fangled Thing
6. If I Were You
7. Pictures Of You
8. I’m Saying Nothin’
Side C:
9. Lazy Sod
10. Now You’re Talkin’
11. No Money To Burn
Side D:
12. I’ll Catch You
13. Bleeding Obvious
Tracklisting (DVD):
Disc 1: Audio Tracks 1– 13
Disc 2: Documentary‘Access All Areas’ on DVD.
Subtitles: English, German, Spanish, French
Bruce Springsteen announces 2024 UK & European dates