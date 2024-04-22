The 25 best Classic Rock albums of 1976

On Air Now
22 April 2024
The spirit of '76: incredible rock albums from Queen, Led Zeppelin, Thin Lizzy, Aerosmith and the year that Frampton came alive.
Robert Zimmerman's seventeenth album saw him return to his protest roots with the song Hurricane - which concerned the conviction of former boxer Rubin "Hurricane" Carter, who was imprisoned for murder in 1966.
One of the best selling live albums of all time includes the classic Show Me The Way and Baby I Love Your Way.
A ground-breaking album from Bowie, which followed up his "plastic soul" masterpiece Young Americans. The mammoth title track was a live favourite, plus the LP included the singles Golden Years, TVC15 and Stay. The "Berlin" era was just around the corner.
Peter Gabriel exits, in comes drummer Phil Collins as vocalist. The title track and Ripples were both issued as singles.
The New York glam metal giants were at the height of their make-upped powers in '76, and this album was a huge seller, including the tracks Detroit Rock City and Beth.
Paul McCartney's post-Beatles band issued their fifth album, which included the hits Silly Love Songs and Let 'Em In.
Rob Halford's metal pioneers released their second album, which included one of their signature songs, The Ripper and the single Deceiver.
The sixth album from Phil Lynott's hard rockers included the classic title track and the evergreen favourite The Boys Are Back In Town.
Not quite as big a seller as its predecessors Physical Graffiti and Led Zeppelin IV, the British rock band were still a huge live draw in the mid 1970s. Tracks on their seventh outing included Achilles' Last Stand and Nobody's Fault But Mine.
The Canadian prog rock outfit saw a commercial breakthrough with this, their fourth album, which features the "2112 suite" as the whole of side 1. Two singles were issued: The Twilight Zone and The Temples Of Syrinx.
Here comes the new guard: the debut album from the New York "brothers" was one of the first signs of punk on vinyl from the USA and included the no-nonsense tunes Blitzkrieg Bop and I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend.
Following the departure of guitarist Mick Taylor in 1974, this Stones album served as an audition for a replacement (a role eventually filled permanently by Ronnie Wood). Tracks included Fool To Cry and Hot Stuff.
Artists as diverse as Slash, Kurt Cobain, Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe and James Hetfield of Metallica have all cited this album as an influence on their own music. The follow-up to 1975's Toys In The Attic, tunes included Back In The Saddle, Nobody's Fault and Last Child.
The second album from the Ritchie Blackmore, Ronnie James Dio and Cozy Powell supergroup featured the tracks Starstruck and Tarot Woman.
The fourth album from the Long Island heavy rock outfit included their classic hit Don't Fear The Reaper.
Rod's seventh studio album included the controversial Killing of Georgie, the huge hit The First Cut Is The Deepest and Tonight's The Night (Gonna Be Alright).
Originally recorded as demos in 1972, Jonathan Richman's art rock escapades eventually found a release in the summer of '76, where they found an audience in the new wave of punk that was on the rise. Tracks included the hit Roadrunner and Pablo Picasso.
A classic rock debut, which includes Long Time, Peace Of Mind and the eternal favourite More Than A Feeling.
The fourth album from the American rock band included their signature tune, Carry On Wayward Son.
The Florida musician's debut album with the Heartbreakers included the hits American Girl and Breakdown
The third album from the Aussie rockers includes Jailbreak and title track, which while not a hit in the UK, remains one of the band's classic tunes.
The sixth album from Jeff Lynne's orchestral rock band includes the hit singles Livin' Thing, Rockaria! and Telephone Line.
The Californian rockers' fifth album gave the world their most famous hit in the title track. The album has sold over 30 million copies worldwide, making it one of the biggest of all time.
Faced with following up the album A Night At The Opera and its huge hit Bohemian Rhapsody, the British band came up trumps with their fifth outing, which included the singles Somebody To Love, Tie Your Mother Down and Good Old-Fashioned Lover Boy.
Issued at the tail end of 1976, the New York new wave band fronted by Debbie Harry included the singles X Offender, Rip Her To Shreds and In The Flesh.