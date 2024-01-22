The Black Crowes announce 2024 Happiness Bastards UK tour dates

The Black Crowes have announced UK dates. Picture: Ross Halfin

By Jenny Mensah

The rock legends will support their forthcoming Happiness Bastards album with dates across North America and Europe. Find out how to buy tickets.

The Black Crowes have announced the details of their 2024 tour.

After recently announcing Happiness Bastards, their 10th studio album and their first record in 15 years, the rock & roll outfit will set out on an expensive, 35-date tour, which will see them visit North America as well as Europe.

Stopping in the UK in May this year, the Remedy rockers will play a date at Manchester's O2 Apollo, London's Eventim Apollo, Newcastle O2 City Hall and Wolverhampton's The Civic at The Halls.

Tickets go on general sale on 26th January 10am GMT.

The Black Crowes' 2024 Happiness Bastards UK tour dates. Picture: Press

What are The Black Crowes' 2024 UK dates?

14th May 2024 Manchester O2 Apollo

15th May 2024 London Eventim Apollo

17th May 2024 Newcastle O2 City Hall

18th May 2024 Wolverhampton, The Civic at The Halls

How to buy tickets for The Black Crowes' 2024 UK dates:

Pre-sales for The Black Crowes' Happiness Bastards Tour start on Tuesday 23rd January 23rd

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 26th January at 10 a.m GMT here.

Visit theblackcrowes.com for more

The band's highly anticipated new album, Happiness Bastards, is set for worldwide release on 15th March 2024 via the band’s Silver Arrow Records.

Produced by GRAMMY Award-Winning producer Jay Joyce, the album includes ten new tracks, with a very special feature from GRAMMY-nominated superstar Lainey Wilson.

Alongside the album announcement, comes the band's riff-tastic lead single Wanting and Waiting, which you can listen to here.

Wanting and Waiting

The Black Crowes' Happiness Bastards album is available to pre-save and pre-order now.