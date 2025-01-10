The White Stripes announce 20th anniversary reissue of Get Behind Me Satan

Get Behind Me Satan XX will feature demos, alternate recordings of songs, live versions of the album tracks and more.

The White Stripes have announced a 20th-anniversary reissue of their fifth album Get Behind Me Satan.

The rockers will mark two years of their 2005 album with a special re-release, which features demos, alternate takes and live versions of the original album tracks.

Fans can order a x2 LP vinyl package, featuring an additional 7 inch as well as a Blu-ray of he band's 2025 Central American tour from Third Man Records vinyl subscription service, The Vault by 31st January 2025 at 12am CT.

Talking about the release former White Stripes frontman Jack White wrote: "Get Behind Me Satan is without question the most misunderstood entry in the White Stripes discography. Often mistaken as a break-up album, a treatise on fame, or a “piano” album, the record is most accurately described in Jack White’s own words as focused on the truth. The fact that it was in no way Elephant, Part 2 only further confused, infuriated, and/or beguiled many."

The rocker continued: "Twenty years later and the album still stands out for how fresh and how timeless it sounds. In the face of newfound worldwide commercial success, no other contemporary rock band had the stones to introduce mandolin, tympani, hand bells and marimba into their arsenal, let alone embark on deep tours of both Central America and Eastern Europe."

He added: "Third Man Records is proud to announce Get Behind Me Satan XX, the twentieth anniversary companion release to the White Stripes fifth album and the 63rd entry of its long-running vinyl subscription service The Vault."

Get Behind Me Satan was the fifth studio album from Meg and Jack White..

Released on 7th June 2005, the album included the singles Blue Orchid, My Doorbell and The Denial Twist and was recorded in the frontman's living room between February and March the same year, following a period where the duo were said to have experienced a creative slump.

The album scored a no. 3 on the UK and US charts and earned the band the 2006 GRAMMY award for Best Alternative album.

The White Stripes - My Doorbell (Official Music Video)

