Jack White announces UK dates for 2025

9 December 2024, 14:40

Jack White will return to the UK in February and March 2025
Jack White will return to the UK in February and March 2025. Picture: Press

The former White Stripes man will bring his No Name tour to Europe in February and March next year.

Radio X

By Radio X

Jack White has announced European tour dates for 2025 - including four shows in Britain.

The former White Stripes man will bring his No Name tour to Paris, Utrecht, London, Birmingham and Glasgow in February and March next years, which will include two nights at the capital's Troxy venue on 28th February.

Tickets for the UK shows go on sale on Thursday 12th December at 10am (GMT). Pre-sales begin at 10am on Tuesday 10th December.

White issued his No Name LP in July of this year and it's been named as one of Radio X's Best Albums Of 2024.

Jack White European tour dates 2025

  • 21st February La Cigale, Paris
  • 22nd February Le Trianon, Paris
  • 23rd February Le Trianon, Paris
  • 25th February TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht
  • 26th February TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht
  • 28th February Troxy, London
  • 1st March Troxy, London
  • 2nd March O2 Academy, Birmingham
  • 3rd March Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

