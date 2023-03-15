Reporter apologises to Meg White after calling The White Stripes drummer "terrible" on Twitter

Meg White has been defended by everyone from Questlove to Karen Elson.

By Jenny Mensah

Stars such as Karen Elson and Questlove have continued to come out in support of The White Stripes drummer, after her talent was questioned by Lachlan Markay on Twitter.

The political journalist who insulted Meg White's drumming skills has now apologised publicly on Twitter.

The former White Stripes drummer went viral this week after Lachlan Markay took the platform to ponder the musician's drumming talent and label it as "terrible". In a since deleted tweet, he wrote: "The tragedy of The White Stripes is how great they would have been with a half decent drummer.

"Yeah, yeah I’ve heard all the ‘but it’s a carefully crafted sound mannnn!’ takes. I’m sorry Meg White was terrible and no band is better for having s***ty percussion".

After prompting a fierce backlash online, the commentator has now returned to the platform to apologise to the artist, writing a lengthy thread of tweets on the subject.

Markay began: "By now you’ve probably seen an ill-advised (and since-deleted) tweet I sent out yesterday about the White Stripes and Meg White. It was an over-the-top take on TWS and White as a drummer, and was, let's face it, just truly awful in every way. Petty, obnoxious, just plain wrong."

By now you’ve probably seen an ill-advised (and since-deleted) tweet I sent out yesterday about the White Stripes and Meg White. It was an over-the-top take on TWS and White as a drummer, and was, let's face it, just truly awful in every way. Petty, obnoxious, just plain wrong. — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) March 14, 2023

He contiuned: "I’ve been thinking to myself as all this—again, completely justified—hate comes in over the last 24 hours: why did I actually write that? It’s not what I really think, and I like to think I’m not the asshole it made me out to be, or at least I try not to be.

"I think the answer, in part, is that sort of vicious sniping is something that we—us online folks—tend to reward with eyes and clicks. And I think I got caught up in that implicit incentive structure with a needlessly inflammatory, downright mean, and most importantly false take."

The journalist also amended his Twitter bio to include the sentence: "Bad music take haver."

Meg White White trended on the platform as a result and many came out in support of the drummer.

American musician, producer, actor and Academy Award-winning director Questlove - whose real name is Ahmir Khalib Thompson - staunchly defended White on the platform.

Sharing the original tweet, he wrote: "I try to leave “troll views” alone but this right here is out of line af. Actually what is wrong w music is people choking the life out of music like an Instagram filter—-trying to reach a high of music perfection that doesn’t even serve the song (or music)."

I try to leave “troll views” alone but this right here is out of line af. Actually what is wrong w music is people choking the life out of music like an Instagram filter—-trying to reach a high of music perfection that doesn’t even serve the song (or music) pic.twitter.com/hCj43qNpcG — Plug 5. (@questlove) March 14, 2023

Jack White's ex wife Karen Elson also took to the platform to share her support of the musician, sharing a tweet to remind people that it was Jack White to who took her last name.

The famous fashion model, who was married to the Seven Nation Army singer from 2005 - 2013, wrote: "Not only is Meg White a fantastic drummer, Jack also said the White Stripes would be nothing without her. To the journalist who dissed her, keep my ex husband’s ex wife name out of your f*cking mouth. (Please and Thank You)".

Not only is Meg White a fantastic drummer, Jack also said the White Stripes would be nothing without her. To the journalist who dissed her, keep my ex husband’s ex wife name out of your f*cking mouth.

(Please and Thank You) https://t.co/qnnxgT3Rxh — Karen Elson (@KarenElson_) March 14, 2023

The White Stripes were one of the biggest bands of the 2000s, and their lo-fi take on garage rock saw them achieve huge success, which also saw them headline Glastonbury Festival in 2005.

The pair met while Meg was working at Memphis Smoke and they began dating. Meg decided on a whim that she'd like to learn the drums and Jack liked her simple style of playing and they began their musical duo.

The pair were married from 1996 - 2000 and actually were divorced by the time they released their breakout album White Blood Cells in 2001- the reason why perhaps they famously portrayed themselves as brother and sister.

Jack and Meg White of The White Stripes. Picture: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

The White Stripes officially disbanded in 2011, explaining on their official website at the time: "The reason is not due to artistic differences or lack of wanting to continue, nor any health issues as both Meg and Jack are feeling fine and in good health.

They added: "It’s for a myriad of reasons, but mostly to preserve what is beautiful and special about the band and have it stay that way."

