Everyone loves a cameo. Radio X looks at the times that actors, celebrities and other musicians have unexpectedly shown up in rock videos. Wait a minute, wind that back - wasn’t that… thingy?

Fatboy Slim - Weapon Of Choice It’s not so much a cameo as a complete domination of the clip. For this 2001 single, director Spike Jonze chanced upon the fact that actor Christopher Walken had trained as a dancer and took advantage in this incredible video. Walken prances, skips, shuffles and floats through a hotel lobby. He’s BRILLIANT - and completely the opposite of his nervy, psychotic screen persona.

The White Stripes - I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself Jack White's cover of the track made famous by Dusty Springfield was once more made immortal in 2003. More of a starring role than a cameo, The White Stripes' video, directed by Soffia Coppola, saw the British supermodel break out her best moves for two minutes and fifty three seconds.

Green Day - Wake Me Up When September Ends A double whammy - real life couple Jamie “Billy Elliot” Bell and his actress other half Evan Rachel Wood appear in this wartime drama. Although Billie Joe Armstrong’s lyrics weren’t about the Gulf War, he felt the sentiment was apt.

Lucy Rose - Nebraska One of Radio X’s favourite artists employed the talents of Danny Dyer off of EastEnders and many, many other film and TV shows to, well basically, drag up. This prince among men told The Independent: ""I'm beyond proud to be part of it. Freedom of expression is so important - I really hope that this video gets the recognition it deserves."

Gorillaz - Stylo The cartoon crew are caught up in a high-speed chase across the desert with the cops. But who’s that in the other car that joins in? Why, it’s Bruce Willis!

David Bowie - Ashes To Ashes Bowie’s greatest video was directed by his collaborator David Mallet and cost an unprecedented £250,000 to make. For the “funeral procession” of odd figures, Bowie headed to London’s fashionable Blitz club to pick the best faces that epitomised the New Romantic scene of the day. He came back with four hipsters, one of whom was the club’s doorman, Steve Strange, who later achieved fame with his own band, Visage (he's the bloke that vaguely looks like a Greek priest). His big tune Fade To Grey hit Number 8 later that year!

Foo Fighters - White Limo Who embodied the spirit of decadent, rock ’n’ roll LA life? Lemmy, of course. So who better to appear in this sleazy Foos video? RIP Sir Lemmington - we will never see your like again.

The Lemonheads - It’s A Shame About Ray Remember this? Prime-cheekboned Johnny Depp, halfway between Edward Scissorhands and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, is the star of this laidback hit from Evan Dando. It was the title track of The Lemonheads’ 1992 album.

George Ezra - Listen To The Man This charming single from The Ez featuring a charming video that sees the young singer-songwriter teamed up with Gandalf himself, Sir Ian McKellan: “Geoff, I love all your music, from Bucharest onwards.” Lovely stuff.