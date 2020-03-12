The best music videos of the 2000s

12 March 2020, 06:00 | Updated: 12 March 2020, 16:55

Best videos of the 2000s
Best videos of the 2000s.

From the skinny-jeaned strut of The Strokes to the mind-boggling trickery of The Chemical Brothers, here are some of the greatest clips from the early days of the 21st Century.

  1. Feeder - Just A Day

    The Welsh band asked their fans to make a video for their new single and the kids did not let them down. The ultimate lo-fi, homemade music promo.

  2. Coldplay - The Scientist

    Chris Martin returns to the scene of an accident in reverse in this ponderous clip.

  3. The Chemical Brothers - Star Guitar

    Utterly bewildering piece of video art from the reliably brilliant Michel Gondry. How did he do it? How did he even work it all out in the first place? It takes a minute for the significant of the objects flying by the train window to sink in, but when it does... wow.

  4. The Strokes - Last Nite

    The New York lads perform on a cheesy TV show in the clip that relaunched indie rock for the new Millennium.

  5. Electric Six - Danger! High Voltage

    The Detroit outfit burst onto the scene with this utterly bizarre video. Is it Jack White on vocals? Who cares!

  6. Fatboy Slim - Weapon Of Choice

    Legendary actor Christopher Walken shows off his hitherto un-showcased dancing skills in this brilliant Spike Jonze video.

  7. The White Stripes - The Hardest Button To Button

    We almost picked the Lego video, but this piece of stop-motion, pixellated fun is visually stunning. Watch out for Beck!

  8. OutKast - Hey Ya

    The song was in everyone's heads for months, but the video is the icing on the cake. Andre 3000 plays all the parts as the tune gets an airing on a fake 1960s TV show, complete with backing singers dressed as jockeys. What's not to love?

  9. The Dandy Warhols - Bohemian Like You

    One of the most memorable tunes of the 2000s has a quirky, unusual clip which matches the heavy sarcasm of the lyric.

  10. Queens Of The Stone Age - Go With The Flow

    Weird animated scenes as Josh Homme speeds through the desert.

  11. The Streets - Dry Your Eyes

    Genuinely moving stuff here from Mike Skinner - and he's no mean actor, too.

  12. Arctic Monkeys - When The Sun Goes Down

    High drama in this gritty clip starring This Is England and Line Of Duty actor Stephen Graham.

  13. Amy Winehouse - Back To Black

    Suitably bleak video for one of Amy's very best songs.

  14. Jamie T - Sheila

    The late Bob Hoskins stars in this compelling illustration of Jamie Treays' masterpiece.

  15. The Killers - Bones

    Tim Burton was on board for this ghoulish clip that takes the title very literally.

  16. New Order - Crystal

    Some people thought this hip young band genuinely were the members of New Order - but they're a set of imposters calling themselves "The Killers". Great name for a group, though.

  17. Weezer - Pork And Beans

    Remember the 2000s? This hilarious video from the nerdcore legends takes every big YouTube and social media meme of the day and mashes them all together.

