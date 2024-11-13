Weezer announce only UK show of 2025

Weezer are set for an exclusive UK show in Halifax next year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Buddy Holly outfit will play Live at the Piece Hall with support from Bad Nerves and Teen Mortgage. Find out how to buy tickets.

Weezer have announced their only UK show of next year.

The multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning alt rockers will play a headline gig at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall on Monday 30th June 2025.

They'll be joined on the night by Essex punk rockers Bad Nerves and Washington D.C. garage punk duo Teen Mortgage.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 15th November from thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk with the Ticketmaster presale on sale now.

See The full TK Maxx Presents Live at the Piece Hall 2025 line-up:

JUN 6: JAMES

JUN 20: UB40 ft ALI CAMPBELL + BITTIE MACLEAN + PATO BANTAN

JUN 26: DEAN LEWIS

JUN 30: WEEZER + BAD NERVES + TEEN MORTGAGE - JUST ANNOUNCED

JUL 6: THE SCRIPT + TOM WALKER

JUL 7: SIMPLE MINDS

JUL 10: RAG’N’BONE MAN + ELLES BAILEY

JUL 25: TEXAS

AUG 8: THE LIBERTINES

AUG 24: KHRUANGBIN

* More artists to be announced

The news comes shortly after Weezer announced their European dates for 2025, telling their fans: "You think we’d go across the pond for one show only? No way!!"

Support will come from Bad Nerves on all dates but Dublin’s Trinity College, where Weezer will be joined by Teen Mortgage.

The Sweater Song band will also join Deftones as special guests on their Crystal Palace date.

See Weezer's 2025 European dates below:

10th June: Columbiahalle - Berline, DE

17th June: Halle 622 - Zurich, CH

19th June: Sporthalle - Hamburg, DE

24th June: STHLM Fields - Stockholm, SE

26th June: Tons of Rock - Oslo, NO

2nd June: Crystal Palace - London, UK (supporting Deftones) - SOLD OUT

2nd July: Trinity College - Dublin, IE

6th July: Zenith - Paris, FR

9th July: Razzmatazz, Barcelona, ES

