10 things you didn’t know about Weezer’s Blue Album

The classic geek rock debut LP is now 25 years old. But how much do you know about Buddy Holly, The Sweater Song and all the rest?

There’s some Photoshop trickery on the cover The famous cover photo (which has influenced many a Weezer album since) isn’t just a straightforward shot of the band. Bassist Matt Sharp (third from left) didn’t like his photo, so his head is Photoshopped in from another shot in the series.

The video for Buddy Holly was given away free Well, to anyone who bought the Windows 95 upgrade. On the disc was a MOV of the video, which was pretty cool in those pre-YouTube days.

Buddy Holly wasn’t originally about Buddy Holly The original lyric for Buddy Holly was originally about the famous Hollywood dancing couple: "Oo-wee-oo you look just like Ginger Rogers, Oh, oh, I move just like Fred Astaire.” The story is about the rest of the Weezer members making fun of Rivers Cuomo’s friend Kyung He. Rivers Cuomo (left) and Brian Bell (right) relax at their hotel before a Weezer show on 26 August 1994 in New York City. Picture: Karjean Levine/Getty Images

Undone (The Sweater Song) originally opened differently Karl Koch (Weezer’s unofficial fifth member) notes that he created a montage of voices that included Darth Vader, Charlie Brown and Humphrey Bogart. When the samples proved too difficult to clear, they were replaced by conversations between Matt Sharp and Koch and then Koch and Mykel Allen, who ran the Weezer fan club (see below).

The World Has Turned And Left Me Here is one of Weezer’s oldest songs It was written by Rivers Cuomo around 1991, around a year before the band actually got together.

Part of My Name is Jonas is about Rivers Cuomo’s brother Leaves Cuomo (those hippy parents, right?) was involved in a car accident and had an issue over the insurance, which explains the lines: “Guess what I received / In the mail today / Words of deep concern / From my little brother.” Patrick Wilson, Matt Sharp, Brian Bell and vocals/guitar Rivers Cuomo of Weezer pose for a portrait backstage in the basement of the 400 Bar in Minneapolis Minnesota in Septemeber 1994. Picture: im Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/GettyImages

The song Mykel And Carli was originally due to appear on the album However, the band weren’t happy with the take recorded at Electric Lady studios, so the track was demoted to the B-side of Undone (The Sweater Song). Mykel And Carli Allan were two of Weezer’s earliest and biggest fans and the song is a tribute to them.

Weezer’s original guitarist left during the making of the record Jason Cropper, who recorded his parts at Electric Lady studios with the rest of the band, left Weezer due to unknown reasons. He signed an NDA and has never spoken about it. His contributions were re-recorded by Rivers Cuomo, but he gets a song-writing credit for My Name Is Jonas.

In The Garage mentions two rock legends The line “I got posters on the wall / My favourite rock group Kiss” then goes on to namecheck Ace Frehley and Peter Criss, guitarist and drummer respectively with the American glam metallers. Paul Stanley, Peter Criss, Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley of the band Kiss pose for a portrait for the cover of their self-entitled first album Kiss in 1974. Picture: Ginny Winn/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images