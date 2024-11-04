Deftones to play Crystal Palace Park with Weezer in 2025

Deftones are headed to London next summer. Picture: Clemente Ruiz

By Jenny Mensah

The nu-metal rockers will play the London Park, with Weezer, High Vis and more acts to be announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Deftones are set for a huge outdoor UK show next year.

The GRAMMY-Award winning nu-metal rockers are set for a headline show at London's Crystal Palace Park on Sunday 29th June 2025.

Chino Moreno and more will be joined by Weezer, High Vis as special guests, with more acts to be announced.

Tickets go on general sale via www.ticketmaster.co.uk on Friday 8th November from 9am GMT.

Pre-sales take place on Wednesday 6th November from 9am GMT.

Fans can visit Deftones.com in order to sign up for presale access.

Deftones 💎 Crystal Palace London

29.06.25 with @Weezer, High Vis + more TBA

Sign up for pre-sale access at https://t.co/HseWpMbOTq

General on-sale this Friday 8th Nov at 9AM local pic.twitter.com/OmdAZEVUzW — Deftones (@deftones) November 4, 2024

READ MORE:

Deftones, who were formed in Sacramento California in 1998 are completed by Frank Delgado, Stephen Carpenter, and Abe Cunningham.

Over their almost three-decade-long career, the band have released nine studio albums – with the most recent being their GRAMMY-nominated Ohms record.

Deftones’ appearance at Crystal Palace Park will see the band make their first live appearance in the UK since 2022.

Deftones - My Own Summer (Official Music Video) [HD Remaster]

Crystal Palace Park is London’s original outdoor concert venue, previously paying host to the likes of The Rolling Stones, Bob Marley and Pink Floyd.

2024 saw the play host to Skepta’s inaugural Big Smoke Festival, as well as headline sets from Bloc Party and The National.

2025 will also see the park play host to a sold-out headline show from Rüfüs Du Sol in July, with even more shows still to be announced.

READ MORE: