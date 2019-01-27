WATCH: The Story Behind Weezer's Cover Of Africa By Toto

Find out why Rivers Cuomo and the LA pop rockers paid homage to the 1982 track.

Weezer are a big fan of a covers, taking on everything from the Pixies to Radiohead.

But last year, the LA pop rockers unveiled a cover of Toto's Africa, much to the amazement of their fans.

Listen to their version here:

A quick listen sees Rivers Cuomo and et al keeping it simple, and rightly so. After all, if it aint broke...

But why did they decide to cover the 1982 hit in the first place?

Apparently it's all down to a Twitter account called @weezerafrica.

As Noisey reports, 14-year-old Mary from the Cleveland area set up an account with one aim in mind: To get the band to "bless the rains down in Africa."

And how did she do it? By annoyingly tweeting the band over and over until they responded.

Amazingly, Mary managed to somehow cut through, and drummer Patrick Wilson was particularly amused by her efforts.

Not only did the band begin engaging with the teen, but they only went and granted her wish, didn't they?

We guess there is a plus side to being a very persistent teenager with a lot of time on your hands after all...

last night patrick wilson made my dreams come true pic.twitter.com/Kxpi8kgHEC — weezer cover africa by toto (@weezerafrica) December 6, 2017

Watch the official video for Toto's Africa here: