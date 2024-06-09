The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer deliver electrifying sold-out show at The O2, London

9 June 2024, 01:13 | Updated: 9 June 2024, 01:30

Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan and Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo
Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan and Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo. Picture: Katja Ogrin/Redferns/Getty

The 1979 legends and the geek rock outfit took to the London stage for career-spanning sets.

When it comes to joint tours, Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer might not be the first bands that spring to mind, but their sold-out show at The O2, London this Saturday (8th June) saw them make rather friendly bedfellows.

After a supporting set from Teen Mortgage, Weezer took to the stage, delivering their band of nostalgic geek rock and power pop to a hungry crowd.

Highlights came in the form of their opener My Name Is Jonas, their cover of Hole's Celebrity Skin as well as rousing performances of In The Garage, Hash Pipe and Buddy Holly, on which they chose to end their set.

Weezer - Buddy Holly at The O2, London

It wasn't long before Billy Corgan and co took to the stage, flanked by original members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlain, alongside their newly recruited guitarist Kiki Wong.

Kicking things off with 1999 favourite The Everlasting Gaze, the alt rock heavyweights took the audience on a journey which celebrated their 36-year-long career.

Deftly weaving between old songs and new, while throwing in a cheeky U2 cover for extra measure, the Illinois rockers delivered a masterclass in how to put on a live show with the likes of Today, Tonight, Tonight, Ava Adore, Disarm and Bullet With Butterly Wings all getting a full outing.

After playing Gish favourite Rhinoceros and Zeitgeist-era track Gossamer, Corgan and co ended their triumphant set on live favourites Cherub Rock and Zero.

While one might not think Weezer and Smashing Pumpkins come from the same worlds, both bands proved just why they've been around so long, expertly prompting singalongs and head banging galore.

The bands continue their dates in Glasgow OVO Hydro next week, before heading to new arena Manchester Co-Op Live and ending their dates at Cardiff Castle.

Smashing Pumpkins - Tonight, Tonight at The O2, London

Weezer at The O2, London on Saturday 8th June 2024:

  1. My Name Is Jonas
  2. Beverly Hills
  3. Dope Nose
  4. Undone - The Sweater Song
  5. Pork and Beans
  6. All My Favorite Songs
  7. Pink Triangle
  8. Island in the Sun
  9. Perfect Situation
  10. The Good Life
  11. Celebrity Skin (Hole cover)
  12. Burndt Jamb
  13. In the Garage
  14. Anonymous
  15. Say It Ain't So
  16. Run, Raven, Run
  17. Hash Pipe
  18. Only in Dreams
  19. Surf Wax America
  20. Buddy Holly

Smashing Pumpkins at The O2 London on Saturday 8th June 2024:

  1. The Everlasting Gaze
  2. Doomsday Clock
  3. Zoo Station (U2 cover)
  4. Today
  5. Thru the Eyes of Ruby
  6. Spellbinding
  7. Tonight, Tonight
  8. That Which Animates the Spirit
  9. Ava Adore
  10. Disarm
  11. Springtimes
  12. Mayonaise
  13. Bullet With Butterfly Wings
  14. Empires
  15. Beguiled
  16. 1979
  17. Birch Grove
  18. Panopticon
  19. Shame(Snippet)
  20. Jellybelly
  21. Rhinoceros
  22. Gossamer
  23. Cherub Rock
  24. Zero

