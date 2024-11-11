The Who's Roger Daltrey announces 2025 UK solo tour

On Air Now
The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell 7pm - 10pm
11 November 2024, 17:58 | Updated: 11 November 2024, 18:01
The Who legend will set out on his Alive And Kicking... And Having Fun UK Tour next year. Find out how to buy tickets.
Roger Daltrey has announced a solo UK tour for 2025.
The Who frontman will hit the road on May and April next year for his Alive And Kicking...And Having Fun 2025 UK Tour.
The legendary singer will kick off the string of dates Brighton Dome on Sunday 20th April and bring them to a close at Manchester Bridgewater Hall on Sunday 4th May.
Daltrey will play with his own incredible band and will perform a mix of acoustic and semi-acoustic performances of The Who classics, solo hits, and rare gems, followed by his popular Q&A session with fans.
The Who legend said of the news: "Here we go again! After touring the US with this band of phenomenal musicians, I can’t wait to get back on the road in the UK with these shows."
"It’s a joy to be on stage performing - up close and personal for the audience, chatting with them and playing familiar songs in an unfamiliar way."
Read more:
Roger Daltrey will be accompanied by his incredible nine piece band, consisting of The Who collaborator Simon Townshend (guitar/ vocals, alongside John Hogg (bass), Doug Boyle (guitar), Steve Weston (harmonica), Jody Linscott (percussion), Billy Nicholls (BV), Katie Jacoby (violin), Geraint Watkins (keyboard) and Scott Devours (drums).
Read more:
The Who's Pete Townshend - According To Google