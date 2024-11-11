The Who's Roger Daltrey announces 2025 UK solo tour

The Who legend will set out on his Alive And Kicking... And Having Fun UK Tour next year.

Roger Daltrey has announced a solo UK tour for 2025.

The Who frontman will hit the road on May and April next year for his Alive And Kicking...And Having Fun 2025 UK Tour.

The legendary singer will kick off the string of dates Brighton Dome on Sunday 20th April and bring them to a close at Manchester Bridgewater Hall on Sunday 4th May.

Daltrey will play with his own incredible band and will perform a mix of acoustic and semi-acoustic performances of The Who classics, solo hits, and rare gems, followed by his popular Q&A session with fans.

Roger Daltrey's 2025 tour dates
Roger Daltrey's 2025 tour dates. Picture: Press

The Who legend said of the news: "Here we go again! After touring the US with this band of phenomenal musicians, I can’t wait to get back on the road in the UK with these shows."

"It’s a joy to be on stage performing - up close and personal for the audience, chatting with them and playing familiar songs in an unfamiliar way."

See Roger Daltrey's 2025 UK tour dates:

  • Sunday 20th April: Brighton Dome
  • Monday 21sy April: London - The Palladium
  • Wednesday 23rd April: Southend-on-Sea - The Cliffs Pavilion
  • Thursday 24th April: University of Wolverhampton at The Halls
  • Saturday 26th April: Dundee - Caird Hall
  • Monday 28th April: Glasgow - SEC Armadillo
  • Wednesday 30th April: Edinburgh - The Usher Hall
  • Thursday 1st May: Gateshead - The Glasshouse - Sage 1
  • Sunday 4th May: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

How to buy tickets to Roger Daltrey's 2025 UK dates:

  • Tickets for Daltrey's solo dates go on sale this Friday 15th November from 10am GMT here.

Who joins Roger Daltrey on his solo 2025 live dates?

Roger Daltrey will be accompanied by his incredible nine piece band, consisting of The Who collaborator Simon Townshend (guitar/ vocals, alongside John Hogg (bass), Doug Boyle (guitar), Steve Weston (harmonica), Jody Linscott (percussion), Billy Nicholls (BV), Katie Jacoby (violin), Geraint Watkins (keyboard) and Scott Devours (drums).

